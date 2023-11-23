Video
foodpanda holds maiden cricket tournament for riders

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Desk

For the very first time, leading online food and grocery delivery platform foodpanda Bangladesh held an exciting cricket tournament for its riders, at the Shaheed Zayan Chowdhury Playground, on Monday last.

The inaugural "Panda Rider Premier League 2023" brought together Dhaka-based foodpanda riders for a thrilling tournament, fostering a deeper sense of teamwork and camaraderie among them, says a press release.

The competition saw 8 teams of 10 riders each- Bashundhara Warriors, Gulshan Fighters, Uttara SuperGiants, Mirpur Gladiators, 60 Feet Bulls, Dhanmondi Blasters, Lalbagh Wari Kings, and Baily Road Knight Riders.

These player-riders were carefully selected through rigorous practice sessions orchestrated by foodpanda's dedicated area managers.

To secure victory, player-riders had to face the intense knockout rounds, battle through the semi-finals before winning in the finals.

The winning team, Gulshan Fighters, walked away with prize money of BDT 25,000 and medals for individual players, while the runners-up, Baily Road Knight Riders, received prize money of BDT 15,000.

Aside from cricket, riders also enjoyed exciting quizzes and fun activities, with the event open to non-participants.




