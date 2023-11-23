BB re-fixes commemorative gold coin price

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has re-fixed the prices of commemorative gold coins of the 'International Mother Language Day-2000', 'Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman 1920-2020' and 'Golden Jubilee of the Independence 1971-2021'.From now, a 22-carat gold commemorative coin, each weighing 10-gram, will cost Taka 95,000, said a central bank press release issued on Tuesday.The Bangladesh Bank increased the prices of such coins considering the rise of gold prices in the local and international market, the release said. BSS