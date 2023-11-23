Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 November, 2023, 6:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Social Islami Bank celebrates 28th anniversary

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Business Desk

Social Islami Bank celebrates 28th anniversary

Social Islami Bank celebrates 28th anniversary

Social Islami Bank PLC celebrated 28th Anniversary at its Head Office by cutting  cake on Wednesday, says a press release.

Vice Chairman Md Kamal Uddin, and Md Sayedur Rahman were present as guest of honor while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, presided over the programme.

Directors Dr. Md. Jahangir Hossain and Mohammad Abul Kalam, and ex-director Professor Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Ph.D, Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Forkanullah and Abdul Hannan Khan, along with executives at Head Office were also present in the programme.

The anniversary celebration is also simultaneously observed by the bank's 179 branches, 213 sub-branches, 375 agent banking outlets and 41 Collection booths across the country.

Vice chairmen expressed greetings and gratitude to clients, shareholders, regulators and well-wishers for their support throughout the long journey of the bank.

Zafar Alam, MD and CEO mentioned various achievements of the bank and urged all to work with dedication and provide service with excellence.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Remittance thru hundi helping criminal activities: Bangladesh Bank Governor
BA Express USA elects Helal Ahmed Chy as Chairman
FBCCI seeks extension of tax return submission deadline till Dec 31
Political crisis, labour, HR issues to significantly affect economy: PRI
23 banks asked to immediately deposit dollars into ERQ accounts
foodpanda holds maiden cricket tournament for riders
BB re-fixes commemorative gold coin price
Social Islami Bank celebrates 28th anniversary


Latest News
WB to provide $1.1b to Bangladesh; 5 deals signed
75 BNP men jailed for 30 months’ in sabotage case filed 10yrs back
Female police killed, husband hurt being hit by bus
Two covered vans torched in Gazipur
Nomination in Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions finalised, some MPs dropped
Man sentenced to death for killing wife, two children
Samuels given six-year ban for anti-corruption breach
Anti-Islam populist wins dramatic victory in Netherlands election
BNP calls fresh blockade for Sunday, Monday
DMP arrests 23 in anti-drug drives
Most Read News
Bangladesh sticks Lebanon 1-1
Ashiyan City gets SC nod to carry on housing project
Attack on CJ residence: Fakhrul denied bail
Jute-laden truck torched in Rajbari
Recognize education as basic right in our constitution
BNP leader Habib jailed for 5 months for contempt of court
Verdict in graft case against Mirza Abbas on Nov 30
Derailment snaps train communication of capital with northern parts
Israel, Hamas agree deal for 4-day truce
Train set on fire in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft