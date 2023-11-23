Social Islami Bank celebrates 28th anniversary

Social Islami Bank PLC celebrated 28th Anniversary at its Head Office by cutting cake on Wednesday, says a press release.Vice Chairman Md Kamal Uddin, and Md Sayedur Rahman were present as guest of honor while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, presided over the programme.Directors Dr. Md. Jahangir Hossain and Mohammad Abul Kalam, and ex-director Professor Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Ph.D, Deputy Managing Directors Mohammad Forkanullah and Abdul Hannan Khan, along with executives at Head Office were also present in the programme.The anniversary celebration is also simultaneously observed by the bank's 179 branches, 213 sub-branches, 375 agent banking outlets and 41 Collection booths across the country.Vice chairmen expressed greetings and gratitude to clients, shareholders, regulators and well-wishers for their support throughout the long journey of the bank.Zafar Alam, MD and CEO mentioned various achievements of the bank and urged all to work with dedication and provide service with excellence.