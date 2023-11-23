India's diagnostic firm Manipal TRUtest enters BD

Manipal TRUtest, the diagnostic arm of Manipal Group is going to start operations in Bangladesh to provide advanced and accurate pathology test services as a neighboring country. It is a trusted Manipal Group company in India for the past 70 years.The company says that it will lay a special focus on cancer screening and infection testing as the latter's need has risen in the past few years due to the growing incidence of the deadly disease which has emerged as a big threat, says a press release.Under its latest initiative, the company also aims to provide seamless infection testing including the blood culture test, a microbiological test done to detect infections that spread through the bloodstream such as bacteremia, sepsis, septic shock, etc.As part of the Bangladesh launch, the company is conducting three CMEs in the form of scientific seminars in Dhaka. The first CME on 'Genetic Testing in Cancer Diagnosis, Treatment & Management' held at Hotel Sarina Dhaka on Monday and another scientific seminar held at Wednesday.Dr. Swarnalatha Daram, PhD was the keynote speaker at the event and Dr. (Capt) Sandeep Sharma was the Special Guest. The other scientific seminars are being held tomorrow.Expressing his views on the expansion plan, Dr. (Capt.) Sandeep Sharma, CEO, Manipal TRUtest said, "We are excited to partner across the border to serve our brothers and sisters of Bangladesh. As a valued neighbor, we want to bring our expert testing to Bangladesh.Manipal is already a household name in the country as a lot of patients extensively travel to Manipal hospitals in India. We want to take this trust and partnership to the next level with our latest expansion plan."