IFIL holds board meeting

The 336th meeting of the Board of Directors of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) was held at its Head Office at Tejgaon, Dhaka on Tuesday.IFIL Chairman K. B. M. Moin Uddin Chisty presided over the meeting, attended among others by Vice Chairmen Shibbir Mahmud and Anis Salahuddin Ahmad, Audit Committee Chairman A. K. M. Shahidul Haque, Directors Afzalur Rahman, Mrs. Julia Rahman, Asgar Haider, Independent Director Irteza Reza Chowdhury and IFIL Managing Director & CEO Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain were present at the meeting, says a press release.