GPH Ispat holds Health Camp for employees

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 22: A day-long health camp was held at GPH Ispat in association with Evercare Hospital Chattogram to ensure the good health of their employees on Wednesday.At the inaugural ceremony, GPH Ispat Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul said that GPH Ispat is producing international quality products which are unique in quality and standard. "We also provide quality healthcare facilities for the employees to ensure healthy and skilled human resources."The day-long camp was run by Evercare Hospital Chattogram Consultant Interventional Cardiology Dr. Tarik Bin Abdur Rashid, Medicine Specialist Dr. A H M Thafikul Mazid, and Neuro Surgeon Dr. Mahmuda Sultana Afroza, says a press release.GPH Ispat Chief Operating Officer T Mohan Babu, Media Advisor Ovik Osman, Logistics & security Advisor Colonel Mohammed Showkat Osman (retd.), advisor Sadman Syka Sefa, Head of Plant Madduluri Srinivasa Rao, Chief people officer Sharmin Sultan, Evercare Hospital Chattogram Head of Marketing Farah Sultana Shahid and Deputy Manager Corporate Relations Ranjan Kumar Dash were also present at the inaugural ceremony.