BARI starts trials for late blight resistance 3R gene potato

BARI Director General Dr Debasish Sarker and scientists from the Biotech Division inaugurated trials at the Biotechnology Research Field on Wednesday, says a press release.Director (Research) Dr. Md. Abdullah Yousuf Akhond, Director (Support and Services) Dr Ferdouse Islam, Chief Scientific Officer (Biotechnology Division) Dr Mahmuda Khatun and Chief Executive Farming Future Bangladesh Md Aarif Hossain presented in this programme also.Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has initiated late blight resistance 3R gene potato confined field trials across four locations in Bangladesh to develop genetically engineered late blight resistant 3R-gene potatoes.The designated trial locations include Gazipur, Hathazari, Munshiganj and Rangpur.The Feed the Future Global Biotech Potato, Michigan State University, and USAID to develop and bring to market a 3R-gene Late Blight resistant potato for farmer-preferred varieties in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kenya, and Nigeria.Biotechnology Division, BARI started late blight resistance potato research in their research fields. Farming Future Bangladesh gave support to implement the project.