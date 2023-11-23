bKash awards best 24 publishers at Ekushey Book Fair 2023

bKash has awarded 24 publication houses recently for selling highest number of books through bKash payment at Ekushey Book Fair 2023. The awardees were selected from three categories of publication houses in the book fair, says a press release.In the 'Pavilion' category, 5 publication houses won the 1st prize 'Apple Watch Series 8' by receiving highest payment through bKash.They are Anyaprokash, Oitijjhya, Tamralipi, Shahitya Desh and Prothoma. 2nd prize of '2 days 1-night stay at Hotel Palace for 2 persons' were awarded to 7 publication houses. The winners are Baatighar, Panjeree, Chamon Prokash, Da pop-up factory, Badhon, Kakoli and Astitwa.Another 12 publicaiton houses won the 3rd prize of 'Dinner for 2 people at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden'. The winners are Gyankosh, Ananya, Nalonda, Somoy, Abosar, Annesha, Kotha Prokash, Agamee, The University Press Ltd., Student Ways, Progoti and Bishwo Shahitto Kendro.