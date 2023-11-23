Video
BRAC-trained salespersons tell their stories of transformation

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Correspondent

The BRAC Skills Development Programme organised an event titled 'Successful Careers in the Retail Sector for Youth' at a city hotel on Wednesday.  

More than 4,500 individuals have secured employment after undergoing two months of training in retail sales.

This achievement includes individuals facing unemployment or disadvantage, with special emphasis on those with disabilities.

These successful candidates have found job opportunities in various reputable organisations such as Bata, Apex, Shwapno, Meena Bazar, and Artisan.

The retail sector stands out as one of the most promising sectors in the Bangladesh economy, employing over 6 million people. BRAC has conducted training in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, and Sylhet to equip youth with skills in this sector.

During the event, 7 individuals who had undergone training in the project shared their life-changing stories. Additionally, 10 institutions were awarded crests in recognition of their contributions to providing employment and apprenticeship opportunities to the trained individuals.

The recognised companies include Miniso, Meena Bazaar, Artisan Outfitters Limited, Bata, Amana Big Bazaar, Unimart, Shwapno, Swodesh Palli, Apex Footwear Ltd, and Mirror. It is noteworthy that this initiative involved more than 150 private sector partners.

Md. Abdus Samad, retired Senior Secretary and Chairperson, Social Development Foundation; Dr. Md Alfaz Hossain, Additional Secretary and Project Director of Comprehensive Village Development Programme (CVDP); and Alif Rudaba, Joint Secretary and Member (Coordination & Assessment) of National Skills Development Authority were present as the special guests.

The event commenced with an opening speech by Safi Rahman Khan, Director of Education, Skills Development, and Migration Programme of BRAC.

Tasmiah Rahman, Associate Director of BRAC Skills Development Programme delivered the closing speech. Dr. Imran Matin, Executive Director of BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), also spoke at the event.

The project, titled 'Progressing the Retail Sector by Improving Decent Employment,' has been funded by IKEA Foundation and UBS Optimus Foundation.

This marks the first retail sales training module in Bangladesh to receive government recognition.

Over the past three years, 5,400 people have been trained, with 60 per cent being women and 6 per cent persons with disabilities.

Among those trained, 120 persons with disabilities have received assistive devices, including limb support.




