Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 November, 2023, 6:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt takes step to expand Burimari Land Port

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

LALMONIRHAT, Nov 22: The government has launched an initiative to expand the Burimari Land Port, aiming to enhance services for passport holders and boost trade efficiency.

This move involves the acquisition of 60.89 acres to develop the port's infrastructure, signaling a significant step in its expansion.

The local administration has already begun the land acquisition process for a project named 'Expansion and Passenger Terminal Development of the Land Port'. Once completed, this project promises to transform the land port into a state-of-the-art facility.

This initiative is part of the government's strategy to increase export-import activities with neighboring countries, particularly India.

It is anticipated that the expanded infrastructure will significantly elevate the port's capabilities, facilitating increased trade between Bangladesh, India, and other neighboring nations.

The port, currently spanning 11.15 acres, has been operating at full capacity since its inception. Its existing infrastructure includes an academic building, three digital weigh bridges, a fire hydrant system, a workers' shed, storage sheds of various capacities, transhipment areas, and open yards.

Deputy Commissioner of Burimari Customs, Abdul Alim, highlighted that the project's completion will not only bring socio-economic benefits to the area but also generate employment opportunities, reducing challenges faced by passport holders and traders.

State Minister for Shipping, Khalid Mahmud, projected the establishment of a world-class land port in Lalmonirhat within three years.

Additionally, Md Gias, assistant director of Burimari Port, emphasized the modernization's role in streamlining passenger and port operations, which is expected to enhance revenue generation and combat irregularities and smuggling activities.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Remittance thru hundi helping criminal activities: Bangladesh Bank Governor
BA Express USA elects Helal Ahmed Chy as Chairman
FBCCI seeks extension of tax return submission deadline till Dec 31
Political crisis, labour, HR issues to significantly affect economy: PRI
23 banks asked to immediately deposit dollars into ERQ accounts
foodpanda holds maiden cricket tournament for riders
BB re-fixes commemorative gold coin price
Social Islami Bank celebrates 28th anniversary


Latest News
WB to provide $1.1b to Bangladesh; 5 deals signed
75 BNP men jailed for 30 months’ in sabotage case filed 10yrs back
Female police killed, husband hurt being hit by bus
Two covered vans torched in Gazipur
Nomination in Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions finalised, some MPs dropped
Man sentenced to death for killing wife, two children
Samuels given six-year ban for anti-corruption breach
Anti-Islam populist wins dramatic victory in Netherlands election
BNP calls fresh blockade for Sunday, Monday
DMP arrests 23 in anti-drug drives
Most Read News
Bangladesh sticks Lebanon 1-1
Ashiyan City gets SC nod to carry on housing project
Attack on CJ residence: Fakhrul denied bail
Jute-laden truck torched in Rajbari
Recognize education as basic right in our constitution
BNP leader Habib jailed for 5 months for contempt of court
Verdict in graft case against Mirza Abbas on Nov 30
Derailment snaps train communication of capital with northern parts
Israel, Hamas agree deal for 4-day truce
Train set on fire in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft