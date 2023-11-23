Govt takes step to expand Burimari Land Port

LALMONIRHAT, Nov 22: The government has launched an initiative to expand the Burimari Land Port, aiming to enhance services for passport holders and boost trade efficiency.This move involves the acquisition of 60.89 acres to develop the port's infrastructure, signaling a significant step in its expansion.The local administration has already begun the land acquisition process for a project named 'Expansion and Passenger Terminal Development of the Land Port'. Once completed, this project promises to transform the land port into a state-of-the-art facility.This initiative is part of the government's strategy to increase export-import activities with neighboring countries, particularly India.It is anticipated that the expanded infrastructure will significantly elevate the port's capabilities, facilitating increased trade between Bangladesh, India, and other neighboring nations.The port, currently spanning 11.15 acres, has been operating at full capacity since its inception. Its existing infrastructure includes an academic building, three digital weigh bridges, a fire hydrant system, a workers' shed, storage sheds of various capacities, transhipment areas, and open yards.Deputy Commissioner of Burimari Customs, Abdul Alim, highlighted that the project's completion will not only bring socio-economic benefits to the area but also generate employment opportunities, reducing challenges faced by passport holders and traders.State Minister for Shipping, Khalid Mahmud, projected the establishment of a world-class land port in Lalmonirhat within three years.Additionally, Md Gias, assistant director of Burimari Port, emphasized the modernization's role in streamlining passenger and port operations, which is expected to enhance revenue generation and combat irregularities and smuggling activities. �UNB