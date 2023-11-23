Govt okays proposals to import fertilizer, soybean oil

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday approved separate proposals for procuring some 90,000 tonnes of fertilizer and 1.10 crore liters of soybean oil to meet the growing domestic demand.The government also gave nod to two separate proposals for fixing power tariff of two power plants. The meeting was held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said the meeting approved seven proposals out of nine as two proposals from the Local Government Division and Ministry of Shipping were withdrawn.He said under a proposal state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure some 1.10 crore liters of soybean oil from Green Nation Builders & Developers, India at around Taka 143.19 crore at per liter to cost Taka 154.67.Mahbub said the meeting approved power tariff for the 11 MW waste-based power plant to be set up under Build Own and Operate (BOO) system at Brahmanbaria Pourashava.For a period of 25 years, the government would pay Taka 4,068 crore to the awarded company where tariff for per kilowatt hour electricity would be Taka 21.105.The meeting okayed a power division proposal of power tariff for 100MW AC solar-based power plant at Sonagazi upazila in Feni district.The government will provide around Taka 3,566.40 crore to the awarded company for a 20-year period where the tariff per kilowatt hour electricity would be Taka 11.0058.Mahbub said following three separate proposals from Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) the government would procure 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea from Qatar, under state-level agreement at a cost of around Taka 127.82 crore.BCIC would procure another consignment of 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea from KAFCO, under the 9th lot at around Taka 121.08 crore while BCIC would procure another consignment of 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea under the 6th lot from Saudi Arabia at around Taka 123.49 crore.Besides, Mahbub said the meeting has approved another proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division a project titled "Upgrading Aricha (Boraingail)-Gheor-Doulatpur-Nagarpur-Tangail regional highway into due standard and width" awarded to National Development Engineers Ltd at around Taka 112.82 crore.Prior to CCGP meeting, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was held with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.The meeting approved a proposal from the Ministry of Agriculture under which the import agreement of non-urea fertilizer from six countries namely Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Tunisia, Canada, Russia and Belarus would continue.Side by side, the government would procure non-urea fertilizer (TSP, DAP, MoP) from three more countries like China, Malaysia and Jordan, Mahbub said.