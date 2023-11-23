Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 November, 2023, 6:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt okays proposals to import fertilizer, soybean oil

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday approved separate proposals for procuring some 90,000 tonnes of fertilizer and 1.10 crore liters of soybean oil to meet the growing domestic demand.

The government also gave nod to two separate proposals for fixing power tariff of two power plants. The meeting was held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said the meeting approved seven proposals out of nine as two proposals from the Local Government Division and Ministry of Shipping were withdrawn.

He said under a proposal state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure some 1.10 crore liters of soybean oil from Green Nation Builders & Developers, India at around Taka 143.19 crore at per liter to cost Taka 154.67.

Mahbub said the meeting approved power tariff for the 11 MW waste-based power plant to be set up under Build Own and Operate (BOO) system at Brahmanbaria Pourashava.

For a period of 25 years, the government would pay Taka 4,068 crore to the awarded company where tariff for per kilowatt hour electricity would be Taka 21.105.

The meeting okayed a power division proposal of power tariff for 100MW AC solar-based power plant at Sonagazi upazila in Feni district.

The government will provide around Taka 3,566.40 crore to the awarded company for a 20-year period where the tariff per kilowatt hour electricity would be Taka 11.0058.

Mahbub said following three separate proposals from Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) the government would procure 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea from Qatar, under state-level agreement at a cost of around Taka 127.82 crore.

BCIC would procure another consignment of 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea from KAFCO, under the 9th lot at around Taka 121.08 crore while BCIC would procure another consignment of 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea under the 6th lot from Saudi Arabia at around Taka 123.49 crore.

Besides, Mahbub said the meeting has approved another proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division a project titled "Upgrading Aricha (Boraingail)-Gheor-Doulatpur-Nagarpur-Tangail regional highway into due standard and width" awarded to National Development Engineers Ltd at around Taka 112.82 crore.

Prior to CCGP meeting, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was held with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

The meeting approved a proposal from the Ministry of Agriculture under which the import agreement of non-urea fertilizer from six countries namely Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Tunisia, Canada, Russia and Belarus would continue.

Side by side, the government would procure non-urea fertilizer (TSP, DAP, MoP) from three more countries like China, Malaysia and Jordan, Mahbub said.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Remittance thru hundi helping criminal activities: Bangladesh Bank Governor
BA Express USA elects Helal Ahmed Chy as Chairman
FBCCI seeks extension of tax return submission deadline till Dec 31
Political crisis, labour, HR issues to significantly affect economy: PRI
23 banks asked to immediately deposit dollars into ERQ accounts
foodpanda holds maiden cricket tournament for riders
BB re-fixes commemorative gold coin price
Social Islami Bank celebrates 28th anniversary


Latest News
WB to provide $1.1b to Bangladesh; 5 deals signed
75 BNP men jailed for 30 months’ in sabotage case filed 10yrs back
Female police killed, husband hurt being hit by bus
Two covered vans torched in Gazipur
Nomination in Rangpur, Rajshahi divisions finalised, some MPs dropped
Man sentenced to death for killing wife, two children
Samuels given six-year ban for anti-corruption breach
Anti-Islam populist wins dramatic victory in Netherlands election
BNP calls fresh blockade for Sunday, Monday
DMP arrests 23 in anti-drug drives
Most Read News
Bangladesh sticks Lebanon 1-1
Ashiyan City gets SC nod to carry on housing project
Attack on CJ residence: Fakhrul denied bail
Jute-laden truck torched in Rajbari
Recognize education as basic right in our constitution
BNP leader Habib jailed for 5 months for contempt of court
Verdict in graft case against Mirza Abbas on Nov 30
Derailment snaps train communication of capital with northern parts
Israel, Hamas agree deal for 4-day truce
Train set on fire in Sylhet
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft