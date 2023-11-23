Stocks rebound as blockade bite eases a bit

Stocks rebounded halting a four day falling streak on Wednesday as confidence returned among investors after the nationwide blockade lost it bite with increased movement of traffic in the city and resumption of inter-district transportation amid more parties expressed their intention to participate in the upcoming parliamentary polls.Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced at the end of the volatile trading.DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 2.73 points or 0.04 per cent to 6,224.47. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 0.59 point to 1,350.59.However, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, lost 1.21 points to 2,103.20.Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 319 issues traded, 100 advanced, 33 declined and 186 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.At CSE its All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 4.48 points to 18,473.77 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 2.21 points to 11,048.57.