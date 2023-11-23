Video
19 BD enterprises attend Melbourne int'l trade show

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

The three-day international trade exhibition titled "Global Sourcing Expo Melbourne 2023" began at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Center, in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday.

Some 19 Bangladeshi enterprises are participating in the expo under the initiative of Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra.

Some 15 garment manufacturers and suppliers are exhibiting their garment items at the event with support from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

Apart from this, some four other Bangladeshi companies including in the fields of RMG and home décor are participating in the exhibition, said a press release.

Bangladeshi High Commissioner to Australia M Allama Siddiqui and Chief Executive Officer of the organizing firm Marry Kinsella inaugurated the exhibition of Bangladeshi exportable items at the Global Sourcing Expo in Melbourne.

Political Counselor of Bangladesh High Commission Tahleel Delawar Moon and Commercial Counselor Rony Chakma were present.

About 900 manufacturers and suppliers from 20 countries are taking part in this exhibition. Such international trade fairs are held twice a year in Sydney and Melbourne.

In the arena of international trade, this event serves as an important platform for importers, exporters, manufacturers and suppliers to showcase their products, explore new markets and establish mutual communication.

The readymade garment represents about 93 per cent of Bangladesh's total exports to Australia. Currently, Bangladesh is Australia's 32nd largest trade partner.




