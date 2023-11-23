Banglalink posts 2-digit growth for 6th running quarter

Telecoms carrier Banglalink announced its sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, solidifying its position as a credible national player.In Q3, Banglalink's year-on-year (YoY) revenue grew by 15.1 per cent to BDT 15.88 billion, indicating the trust and preference of its 43-million customers.This back-to-back quarterly success underscores the operator's steadfast commitment to delivering robust and innovative digital services.The results of Banglalink's Q3 financials were announced at a press conference at Banglalink head office at Tiger's Den.Banglalink CEO Erik Aas made the announcement in the presence of Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer, and Cem Velipasaoglu, chief financial officer.Banglalink's seventh consecutive Ookla® Speedtest Award� in four years further reinforces its leadership in ensuring high-speed connectivity to consumers and ensured 28-per cent growth in data revenue YoY.Banglalink saw 31-per cent growth in its 4G subscriber base YoY to around 20-million subscribers, supported by an extensive countrywide infrastructure comprising over 15,000 towers and ensuring users a seamless and reliable experience of high-speed connectivity.This growth is fueled by Banglalink's extensive digital portfolio, featuring the largest mobile entertainment platform Toffee and the country's first super app: MyBL, which makes digital services more seamless and accessible than ever before.Toffee is popular among all Bangladeshis, irrespective of operators, and has witnessed remarkable YoY growth of 72.2 per cent in number of users.Meanwhile, the MyBL app, embodying a "6C philosophy" (connect, content, care, commerce, community and courses), posted substantial YoY growth of 48 per cent.CEO Erik said, "Banglalink's consistent growth is a testament to our dedication to driving innovation in digital services."The company remains steadfast in its commitment to being an integral part of the digital journey of millions of Bangladeshis, empowering them with the best digital solutions and experiences.Banglalink's position as the country's credible national player is reinforced by its commitment to providing superior digital services, supported by the nation's fastest 4G network, the CEO added."Now, we look forward to being a growth partner of the country and contributing to its digital transformation." Furthermore, Banglalink's growth is propelled by its commitment to investing in people.The company has ascended to one of the top five employer brands in Bangladesh, marking a significant leap from its former rank at 18th position.