Nine banks face alarming Tk288b provision shortfall

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Shamsul Huda

Nine banks including three state-owned banks (SCBs) and six private commercial banks (PCBs) are  grappling with a staggering Tk288 billion provision shortfall in the third quarter of this year, as per Bangladesh Bank's latest data.

Provisions are vital for financial stability act as a financial cushion against losses from loans.

The shortfall is indicative of the mounting pressure faced by banks due to an increased number of classified loans

During this period, the total required provisions amounted to Tk1064 billion, with the actual provision falling short at Tk811.04 billion, resulting in an alarming overall deficit of Tk253 billion. While some banks maintained the required provisions, others found themselves in deficit or holding surplus amounts.

Notably, the state-owned banks-Agrani Bank, Basic Bank, and Rupali Bank-face a collective shortfall of Tk135.47 billion. The six affected PCBs-Standard Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Dhaka Bank, Modhumoti Bank, National Bank, and National Credit and Commerce Bank-contribute to a staggering Tk153.07 billion deficit.

National Bank's individual shortfall reaches a record high at Tk138 billion, signaling a significant percentage of the total PCBs' deficit.

A senior Bangladesh Bank official, reflecting on the grim situation, revealed that despite an apparent decline in overall non-performing loans, private banks witnessed a surge in non-performing loans during the July-September quarter.

This rise in non-performing loans directly correlates with the heightened provision shortfall. Several private banks, however, managed to maintain surplus provisions, with Prime Bank leading the way with Tk8.38 billion, followed closely by Pubali Bank Limited with Tk4 billion.

Bangladesh Bank report underscores the severity of the crisis, revealing that the total outstanding loans in the third quarter amounted to Tk15,652 billion, with Tk14,098 billion categorized as unclassified loans and Tk1,554 billion classified. Despite these challenges, most private banks maintained their provisions at the required levels, as per BB data.




