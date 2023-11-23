Video
Business leaders call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Published : Thursday, 23 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Business leaders in a joint statement on Wednesday condemned Israel for randomly massacring Palestinian civilians and demanded immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"More than 14,200 people including over 9,700  minor children and new born babies have been killed so far. The Al-Shifa Hospital has become a graveyard of Palestinians rather than a Hospital. Almost 1.6 million people have been displaced across the Gaza Strip since 7 October," the statement said.

International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh President Mahbubur Rahman; Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam; Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Md. Sameer Sattar; Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Md. Saiful Islam; Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Omar Hazzaz and Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Naser Ezaz Bijoy were the signatories in the statement.

The Business Community of Bangladesh strongly urge upon the UN and world leaders to call for an immediate ceasefire and settlement of decade old dispute to ensure peace in the middle east and thus avoid escalation and  protecting the millions of misplaced people.

Bangladesh Businesses support and stand by Palestinians' right to self-determination, sovereignty and independence, the statement said.

It said, Bangladesh, Bolivia, South Africa, Comoros and Djibouti have jointly requested the International Criminal Court to investigate the situation in the Palestinian territory. We endorse the joint request of above five countries and hope that other nations will also join.

Israel is comprehensively targeting civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, mosques, schools and hospitals, sparing nothing in its brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip as part of a genocidal war while demonstrating a total disregard of the international calls for a ceasefire.

"We want to remind that humanitarian and medical personnel and facilities are protected under international law. States have an obligation to ensure their safety and protection during times of war. As the UN Secretary General has repeatedly reiterated that one must bear in mind that even wars have rules.

"We condemn the use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare and killing of children and innocent civilians, which is prohibited under international humanitarian and criminal law.

The willful and systematic destruction of civilian homes and infrastructure, known as 'domicide', and cutting off drinking water, medicine and essential food supplies are clearly prohibited under international criminal law," the statement said.




