Khaleda’s adviser Habibur Rahman arrested

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's adviser and the party's Vice Chairman Md Habibur Rahman Habib.RAB arrested the BNP leader from Dhaka's Mirpur DOHS area early on Tuesday in connection with a case filed for contempt of court, RAB-2 Senior Assistant Director (Media) ASP Shihab Karim informed the media.Further information will be shared later, added the RAB official.Earlier, the High Court asked Habibur Rahman to appear before the court on November 6 and explain his "derogatory remarks" about a judge of the High Court on social media.The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the suo moto order.The court issued a rule seeking explanation as to why punitive action should not be taken against the BNP leader for contempt of court.Talking about BNP chief Khaleda Zia's imprisonment Habibur said in a video, "I want to take an oath that the day when this government will be not be in power, even if Justice Akhtaruzzaman is alive, he will have to die, even if he dies, the body will be exhumed from the grave." �UNB