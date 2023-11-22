6th 48-hour blockade called by BNP-led opposition begins today.A bus was set on fire at Chourasta of Jatrabari in the capital on Tuesday evening, said the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters control room in a press release."Unidentified people set the fire to the bus at about 8:50pm. Two fire tenders from Postogola Fire Station doused the fire." the release added.To realise demands of resignation of Awami League government and election under a caretaker government the blockade programme will begin at 6:00 today and end at 6:00 am on Friday.The demands also include cancellation of election schedule, immediate resignation of the government and the holding of polls under an interim neutral administration.BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the fresh programme at a virtual press briefing on Monday.The BNP and its like-mind parties earlier called countrywide blockade for 11 days in five phases.