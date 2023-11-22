AL wraps up nomination distribution with 17pc less form sales

The ruling Awami League's nomination form collection and submission for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election ended on Tuesday amid festivity and enthusiasm.In the fourth day of nomination form collection and submission, some 345 forms were distributed.With these new 345 forms of Tuesday, the ruling party distributed a total of 3,362 nomination forms in last four days and all of the forms have been submitted to the AL central office.According to AL sources, the meeting of Awami League's Parliamentary Nomination Board will be held at Dhaka district AL office at Tejgaon in Dhaka on Thursday. Within Wednesday, its general Secretary Obaidul Quader will prepare a draft list of the candidates in accordance with the nomination forms.After the nomination board meeting, the time of interview of the aspiring candidates will be announced.While briefing in the evening, AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua told reporters that sale of nomination forms concluded on Tuesday. By distributing 3,362 nomination forms, the party earned Tk 16.81 crore.Earlier in 2018, a total of 4,037 AL nomination aspirants collected party forms for the 11th parliamentary election held on December 30, 2018. The sale of Awami League nomination forms for the upcoming national election dropped by nearly 17 per cent compared to the last national election.The aspiring candidates submitted their forms after filling up those at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office on Tuesday with their followers and supporters in the party. Most of the aspiring candidates have gone there with huge number of supporters on trucks with band party.As a result, the entire Jatiya Press Club, Bangladesh Secretariat, Bangabandhu Avenue, Gulistan, Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, and Bangabandhu National Stadium areas were buzzing with beating of drums, playing of electoral campaign song titled "Joy Bangla, Jitbe Ebar Nouka" and chanting of slogans like "Joy Bangla" "Joy Bangabandhu", "Nouka" and "Jitbe Ebar Nouka" reverberated in the area.Hundreds of workers holding colourful banners, festoons and posters accompanied the aspirants during collection and submission of nomination forms. Almost all of the incumbent Members of Parliament (MP) including some new faces of retired military persons, bureaucrats, journalists, sportsmen, showbiz stars, and academics have submitted their nomination papers aspiring candidacy from the ruling party.AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's nominated representative of Gopalganj-3 constituency Shahidullah Khandekar, Sheikh Kabir Hossain and former FBCCI President Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed submitted the nomination form on behalf of the party president for Gopalganj-3 constituency on Tuesday.Dhaka-7 constituency aspirant Haji Mohammad Salim's son Solaiman Salim submitted nomination form on behalf of him and his father as thousands of leaders and activists accompanied him during the submission.According to AL office sources, its Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim has submitted forms for a total of five constituencies. The Madaripur-2 seat's lawmaker has submitted forms for Dhaka-6, 8 and 14 and Madaripur-2 and 3 constituencies. Party's Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain submitted form for Dhaka-8 seat.Selina Islam, wife of former lawmaker Kazi Shahid Islam who was convicted in Kuwait in a money laundering and human trafficking case, has also submitted forms for Laksmipur-2 and Cumilla-2 seats.Besides, showbiz star Shamsunnar Shimla also submitted form for Jhenaidah-1 constituency.The AL started selling its nomination forms on November 18 and the nomination paper submission timetable was from 10:00am to 4:00pm for the four days.On the first day on Saturday morning, Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the sales of nomination papers at the party's central office.Later, Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, a member of the AL advisory council, first collected the party nomination form on behalf of AL President Sheikh Hasina for Gopalganj-3 seat. After that, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader collected the nomination form.Awami League ruled the country for the third consecutive terms since 2009 as Sheikh Hasina took her office for the second time after achieving a landslide victory in the 2008 general elections.The 11th parliamentary election was held in 2018 when AL under Sheikh Hasina's leadership won a landslide victory and she formed government for the fourth time and third time in a row.During the period, the country saw a remarkable progress in all respects including in social and economic indices while road transport, rail connectivity, power generation, agriculture and trade and business have also been boosted up dramatically.