Record number of aspirants from Ctg dist buy AL nomination forms

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 21: The selling of Awami League's nomination forms for the 12th Parliamentary election ended on Tuesday amid great enthusiasm and festivity.A total of 230 aspirants collected nomination forms from party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue during the last four days for 16 constituencies of Chattogram district.It is the record numbers of forms were sold for the upcoming parliamentary election slated to be held on January 7.The party aspirants collected and submitted the nomination forms from 10am on November 18 to 4pm on November 21.According to AL office sources, 4 forms were sold for Ctg-1 (Mirsarai), 2 for Ctg-2 (Fatikchhari), 12 for Ctg-3 (Sandwip), 11 for Ctg-4 (Sitakunda), 14 for Ctg-5 (Hathazari), 8 for Ctg-6 (Raozan), 2 for Ctg-7 (Rangunia), 28 for Ctg-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon), 17 for Ctg-9 (Kotwali-Bakalia), 20 for Ctg-10 (Double Mooring-Pahartali), 24 for Ctg-11 (Port-Patenga), 16 for Ctg-12 (Patiya), 3 for Ctg-13 (Anowara), 17 for Ctg-14 (Chandanaish-Satkania), 15 for Ctg-15 (Satkania-Lohagara) and 15 for Ctg-16 (Banshkhali).According to the election schedule, the last date for submission of nomination forms is November 30 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held between December 1 and 4.The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is December 17.Former minister and AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hussain collected form for his son Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel.Engineer Mosharraf for the first time declared to remain off from the election.Engineer Mosharraf was elected MPA (Member of Provincial Assembly) in 1970. He was also elected MP from the same constituency in 1973, 1986, 1996, 2009, 2014 and 2018.ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury also collected form who was elected MP from Ctg-6 in 2001, 2008, 2014 and 2018. He is now the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Railway Ministry.Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud also collected form who was elected MP in 2008, 2014 and 2018 from Ctg-7 (Rangunia).Incumbent Land Minister and MP Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed also collected form. He was elected MP in 2012, 2014 and 2018. He is the son of former AL Presidium Member Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu. When his father died in 2012, then he was elected MP in by-election from Ctg-13 (Anowara).Besides, AJM Nasiruddin, General Secretary of Chattogram City Awami League and former Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation also collected form and submitted it on Sunday.Meanwhile, all the candidates of AL-led alliance bagged more than two lakh votes each in the 11th Parliamentary elections held in December 30 in 2018.