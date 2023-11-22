Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Record number of aspirants from Ctg dist buy AL nomination forms

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 21: The selling of Awami League's nomination forms for the 12th Parliamentary election ended on Tuesday amid great enthusiasm and festivity.

A total of 230 aspirants collected nomination forms from party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue during the last four days for 16 constituencies of Chattogram district.

It is the record numbers of forms were sold for the upcoming parliamentary election slated to be held on January 7.

The party aspirants collected and submitted the nomination forms from 10am on November 18 to 4pm on November 21.

According to AL office sources, 4 forms were sold for Ctg-1 (Mirsarai), 2 for Ctg-2 (Fatikchhari), 12 for Ctg-3 (Sandwip), 11 for Ctg-4 (Sitakunda), 14 for Ctg-5 (Hathazari), 8 for Ctg-6 (Raozan), 2 for Ctg-7 (Rangunia), 28 for Ctg-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon), 17 for Ctg-9 (Kotwali-Bakalia), 20 for Ctg-10 (Double Mooring-Pahartali), 24 for Ctg-11 (Port-Patenga), 16 for Ctg-12 (Patiya), 3 for Ctg-13 (Anowara), 17 for Ctg-14 (Chandanaish-Satkania), 15 for Ctg-15 (Satkania-Lohagara) and 15 for Ctg-16 (Banshkhali).

According to the election schedule, the last date for submission of nomination forms is November 30 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held between December 1 and 4.

The deadline for withdrawal of candidature is December 17.

Former minister and AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hussain collected form for his son Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel.  
Engineer Mosharraf for the first time declared to remain off from the election.

Engineer Mosharraf was elected MPA (Member of Provincial Assembly) in 1970. He was also elected MP from the same constituency in 1973, 1986, 1996, 2009, 2014 and 2018.  

ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury also collected form who was elected MP from Ctg-6 in 2001, 2008, 2014 and 2018. He is now the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Railway Ministry.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud also collected form who was elected MP in 2008, 2014 and 2018 from Ctg-7 (Rangunia).

Incumbent Land Minister and MP Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed also collected form.  He was elected MP in 2012, 2014 and 2018. He is the son of former AL Presidium Member Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu. When his father died in 2012, then he was elected MP in by-election from Ctg-13 (Anowara).

Besides, AJM Nasiruddin, General Secretary of Chattogram City Awami League and former Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation also collected form and submitted it on Sunday.

Meanwhile, all the candidates of AL-led alliance bagged more than two lakh votes each in the 11th Parliamentary elections held in December 30 in 2018.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


COP28 turns attention to potent methane emissions
Khaleda’s adviser Habibur Rahman arrested
Hamas chief says truce deal with Israel is 'close'
6th 48-hour blockade called by BNP-led opposition begins today
AL wraps up nomination distribution with 17pc less form sales
Record number of aspirants from Ctg dist buy AL nomination forms
US condemns violence against RMG workers in BD
Dinajpur Mayor's suspension order stayed for a month


Latest News
South African parliament votes in favour of closing Israel embassy, cutting diplomatic ties
TIB calls for reviewing minimum wage for garment workers
JaPa earns Tk 3.53cr selling 1,179 nomination forms in 2 days
AL committing arson terrorism under patronisation of law enforcing agencies: Rizvi
Stampede kills 37 during army recruitment in Congo capital
200 patients evacuated from Gaza's Indonesian hospital
19 Bangladeshi enterprises participating in “Global Sourcing Expo Melbourne 2023”
Latest Release: Love, Laughter, and South Indian Charm
Child drowns in Jhalakathi pond
Bus set on fire at Jatrabari, one injured
Most Read News
2 crude bombs hurled at Mirza Abbas's Shahjahanpur residence
Man held with firearms in Patuakhali
President, PM pay tributes to armed forces martyrs
BNP must not damage our democracy any further
Prospects and challenges for biofuel production in Bangladesh
BNP chairperson's advisor Habibur Rahman Habib arrested
Dhaka's train services with northern parts snapped
Rohingya return uncertain as fresh conflicts erupt in Rakhine
Hamas leader says 'close to reaching' truce deal in Israel-Hamas war
US condemns violence against RMG workers in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft