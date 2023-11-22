Video
US condemns violence against RMG workers in BD

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United States condemned "the recent violence against workers" in Bangladesh protesting the minimum wage, as well as the criminalisation of legitimate trade union and workers' activities.

"Our principle, as we have stated before, is that government must ensure that workers are able to exercise their rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining without fear of violence, reprisal, or intimidation," US Department of State Spokesperson Mathew Miller said this in a regular media briefing in Washington.

He said they were also "concerned" about the ongoing repression of workers and trade unions.

Miller also said the US Secretary of State outlined how they engage with governments, workers, labour organisations, trade unions, civil society, and the private sector around the world to protect and promote respect for internationally recognised labour rights.

Through their work in Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world, he said they are firmly committed to advancing those fundamental human rights.

"We will continue to do that in Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world," he said.

He also said the US will continue to engage with the government, opposition, civil society, other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of Bangladeshis, to ensure "free and fair" elections conducted in a peaceful manner.

"We do not take a position in favour of one party or the other. We want what the Bangladeshi people themselves want: free and fair elections which are conducted in a peaceful matter."

He acknowledged the attempt to draw him into Bangladesh's internal issues, and reiterated that he is going to continue to refrain from doing so.

"So I appreciate the urge -- the repeated urge, I should say -- to try and draw me into internal Bangladeshi matters, but I am going to continue to refrain from doing so and just state, as I said before, that our goal for the election in Bangladesh is what it has always been: free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner," he added.




