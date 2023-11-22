Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dinajpur Mayor's suspension order stayed for a month

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Tuesday stayed for a month the government's suspension of Dinajpur municipality Mayor Syed Jahangir Alam, who was in jail following an order from the Appellate Division for committing contempt of court.

The HC also issued a rule asking the government to explain why the suspension of Jahangir from the post of Dinajpur municipality mayor should not be declared illegal.

The Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry on October 31 suspended Jahangir Alam from the post of Dinajpur municipality mayor after he was sentenced to one month's jail on October 12 by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for committing contempt of court.

On October 12, the Appellate Division also fined him Tk 1 lakh for making derogatory remarks against one of its judges.

In response to a writ petition filed by Jahangir challenging the suspension order, the HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah came up with the order and rule on Tuesday.

Jahangir's lawyer Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal told that there was no legal bar for his client to discharge his duty as Dinajpur Municipality Mayor following the HC order.

The court set December 3 for hearing the rule, Assistant Attorney General Md Selim Azad said.

The HC has stayed the suspension order on the ground that the government cannot suspend an elected representative from his post on any technical ground.

Besides, Syed Jahangir Alam has already served out his jail sentence following the apex court order, he added.

Earlier, Jahangir commented on a YouTube channel about Justice M Enayetur Rahim, a senior judge of the Appellate Division, centring a judgement in a case against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

After that, four lawyers -- Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid, Mahfuzur Rahman Roman, Md Moniruzzaman Rana and Shafique Raihan Shawon -- submitted the petition. Later, the apex court sentenced and fined him on charges of contempt of court.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


COP28 turns attention to potent methane emissions
Khaleda’s adviser Habibur Rahman arrested
Hamas chief says truce deal with Israel is 'close'
6th 48-hour blockade called by BNP-led opposition begins today
AL wraps up nomination distribution with 17pc less form sales
Record number of aspirants from Ctg dist buy AL nomination forms
US condemns violence against RMG workers in BD
Dinajpur Mayor's suspension order stayed for a month


Latest News
South African parliament votes in favour of closing Israel embassy, cutting diplomatic ties
TIB calls for reviewing minimum wage for garment workers
JaPa earns Tk 3.53cr selling 1,179 nomination forms in 2 days
AL committing arson terrorism under patronisation of law enforcing agencies: Rizvi
Stampede kills 37 during army recruitment in Congo capital
200 patients evacuated from Gaza's Indonesian hospital
19 Bangladeshi enterprises participating in “Global Sourcing Expo Melbourne 2023”
Latest Release: Love, Laughter, and South Indian Charm
Child drowns in Jhalakathi pond
Bus set on fire at Jatrabari, one injured
Most Read News
2 crude bombs hurled at Mirza Abbas's Shahjahanpur residence
Man held with firearms in Patuakhali
President, PM pay tributes to armed forces martyrs
BNP must not damage our democracy any further
Prospects and challenges for biofuel production in Bangladesh
Dhaka's train services with northern parts snapped
BNP chairperson's advisor Habibur Rahman Habib arrested
Rohingya return uncertain as fresh conflicts erupt in Rakhine
Hamas leader says 'close to reaching' truce deal in Israel-Hamas war
US condemns violence against RMG workers in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft