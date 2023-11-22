Dinajpur Mayor's suspension order stayed for a month

The High Court on Tuesday stayed for a month the government's suspension of Dinajpur municipality Mayor Syed Jahangir Alam, who was in jail following an order from the Appellate Division for committing contempt of court.The HC also issued a rule asking the government to explain why the suspension of Jahangir from the post of Dinajpur municipality mayor should not be declared illegal.The Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry on October 31 suspended Jahangir Alam from the post of Dinajpur municipality mayor after he was sentenced to one month's jail on October 12 by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court for committing contempt of court.On October 12, the Appellate Division also fined him Tk 1 lakh for making derogatory remarks against one of its judges.In response to a writ petition filed by Jahangir challenging the suspension order, the HC bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah came up with the order and rule on Tuesday.Jahangir's lawyer Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal told that there was no legal bar for his client to discharge his duty as Dinajpur Municipality Mayor following the HC order.The court set December 3 for hearing the rule, Assistant Attorney General Md Selim Azad said.The HC has stayed the suspension order on the ground that the government cannot suspend an elected representative from his post on any technical ground.Besides, Syed Jahangir Alam has already served out his jail sentence following the apex court order, he added.Earlier, Jahangir commented on a YouTube channel about Justice M Enayetur Rahim, a senior judge of the Appellate Division, centring a judgement in a case against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.After that, four lawyers -- Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid, Mahfuzur Rahman Roman, Md Moniruzzaman Rana and Shafique Raihan Shawon -- submitted the petition. Later, the apex court sentenced and fined him on charges of contempt of court.