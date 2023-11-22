EC directs to issue new NID cards, correct old ones

The Election Commission (EC) has directed field officials to register for issuing new National Identity (NID) Cards and correcting old ones, alongside performing polls duty.Senior Assistant Secretary of EC (Election Support Wing) Nasir Uddin Chowdhury issued the instruction to all regional officers, district election officers, and upazila election officers.The instruction was issued after media published reports that some officers have been reluctant to accept citizens applications for registration of new NID Cards, or correcting them on the excuse of election duty.The instruction pointed out that a valid NID is now mandatory, and no citizen should be denied this essential service.Election Commission has decided to continue the NID corrections alongside registration for issuing new NID Cards.