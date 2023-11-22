Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EC directs to issue new NID cards, correct old ones

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent


The Election Commission (EC) has directed field officials to register for issuing new National Identity (NID) Cards and correcting old ones, alongside performing polls duty.

Senior Assistant Secretary of EC (Election Support Wing) Nasir Uddin Chowdhury issued the instruction to all regional officers, district election officers, and upazila election officers.
The instruction was issued after media published reports that some officers have been reluctant to accept citizens applications for registration of new NID Cards, or correcting them on the excuse of election duty.

The instruction pointed out that a valid NID is now mandatory, and no citizen should be denied this essential service.
Election Commission has decided to continue the NID corrections alongside registration for issuing new NID Cards.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


COP28 turns attention to potent methane emissions
Khaleda’s adviser Habibur Rahman arrested
Hamas chief says truce deal with Israel is 'close'
6th 48-hour blockade called by BNP-led opposition begins today
AL wraps up nomination distribution with 17pc less form sales
Record number of aspirants from Ctg dist buy AL nomination forms
US condemns violence against RMG workers in BD
Dinajpur Mayor's suspension order stayed for a month


Latest News
South African parliament votes in favour of closing Israel embassy, cutting diplomatic ties
TIB calls for reviewing minimum wage for garment workers
JaPa earns Tk 3.53cr selling 1,179 nomination forms in 2 days
AL committing arson terrorism under patronisation of law enforcing agencies: Rizvi
Stampede kills 37 during army recruitment in Congo capital
200 patients evacuated from Gaza's Indonesian hospital
19 Bangladeshi enterprises participating in “Global Sourcing Expo Melbourne 2023”
Latest Release: Love, Laughter, and South Indian Charm
Child drowns in Jhalakathi pond
Bus set on fire at Jatrabari, one injured
Most Read News
2 crude bombs hurled at Mirza Abbas's Shahjahanpur residence
Man held with firearms in Patuakhali
President, PM pay tributes to armed forces martyrs
BNP must not damage our democracy any further
Prospects and challenges for biofuel production in Bangladesh
Dhaka's train services with northern parts snapped
BNP chairperson's advisor Habibur Rahman Habib arrested
Rohingya return uncertain as fresh conflicts erupt in Rakhine
Hamas leader says 'close to reaching' truce deal in Israel-Hamas war
US condemns violence against RMG workers in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft