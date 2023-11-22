Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Will continue to call on all stakeholders to promote credible election in BD: UN

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Diplomatic Correspondent

UN Secretary-General's Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric stated that the UN will continue to call on all stakeholders to promote a credible election in Bangladesh.

In response to a journalist's question about the Bangladesh government's announcement to hold the national election on January 7 amid opposition suppression, Dujarric said, "We continue to call on all stakeholders, the government, the political parties to do whatever they can to promote a peaceful, inclusive, and credible election. He emphasized that the UN will persist in urging all stakeholders to work towards making the election credible.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election to be held on January 7. The announcement faced strong objections from opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The US Ambassador Peter Haas, prior to the election schedule announcement, delivered letters from US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu to the AL, BNP and Jatiya Party.

The letters advocated for "dialogue without preconditions" and reiterated the call for "free, fair, impartial, and participatory elections."

Reacting to Donald Lu's letter, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader rejected the possibility of dialogue with opposition parties to resolve the ongoing political deadlock.

The BNP, Jamaat, and other like-minded parties have been demanding national polls under a non-party neutral caretaker administration, while the ruling Awami League insists on holding the election as per the constitution, under the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

However, Election Commissioner Begum Rasheda Sultana stated that there is still room for dialogue.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


COP28 turns attention to potent methane emissions
Khaleda’s adviser Habibur Rahman arrested
Hamas chief says truce deal with Israel is 'close'
6th 48-hour blockade called by BNP-led opposition begins today
AL wraps up nomination distribution with 17pc less form sales
Record number of aspirants from Ctg dist buy AL nomination forms
US condemns violence against RMG workers in BD
Dinajpur Mayor's suspension order stayed for a month


Latest News
South African parliament votes in favour of closing Israel embassy, cutting diplomatic ties
TIB calls for reviewing minimum wage for garment workers
JaPa earns Tk 3.53cr selling 1,179 nomination forms in 2 days
AL committing arson terrorism under patronisation of law enforcing agencies: Rizvi
Stampede kills 37 during army recruitment in Congo capital
200 patients evacuated from Gaza's Indonesian hospital
19 Bangladeshi enterprises participating in “Global Sourcing Expo Melbourne 2023”
Latest Release: Love, Laughter, and South Indian Charm
Child drowns in Jhalakathi pond
Bus set on fire at Jatrabari, one injured
Most Read News
2 crude bombs hurled at Mirza Abbas's Shahjahanpur residence
Man held with firearms in Patuakhali
President, PM pay tributes to armed forces martyrs
BNP must not damage our democracy any further
Prospects and challenges for biofuel production in Bangladesh
Dhaka's train services with northern parts snapped
BNP chairperson's advisor Habibur Rahman Habib arrested
Rohingya return uncertain as fresh conflicts erupt in Rakhine
Hamas leader says 'close to reaching' truce deal in Israel-Hamas war
US condemns violence against RMG workers in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft