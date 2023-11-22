Will continue to call on all stakeholders to promote credible election in BD: UN

UN Secretary-General's Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric stated that the UN will continue to call on all stakeholders to promote a credible election in Bangladesh.In response to a journalist's question about the Bangladesh government's announcement to hold the national election on January 7 amid opposition suppression, Dujarric said, "We continue to call on all stakeholders, the government, the political parties to do whatever they can to promote a peaceful, inclusive, and credible election. He emphasized that the UN will persist in urging all stakeholders to work towards making the election credible.Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election to be held on January 7. The announcement faced strong objections from opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.The US Ambassador Peter Haas, prior to the election schedule announcement, delivered letters from US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu to the AL, BNP and Jatiya Party.The letters advocated for "dialogue without preconditions" and reiterated the call for "free, fair, impartial, and participatory elections."Reacting to Donald Lu's letter, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader rejected the possibility of dialogue with opposition parties to resolve the ongoing political deadlock.The BNP, Jamaat, and other like-minded parties have been demanding national polls under a non-party neutral caretaker administration, while the ruling Awami League insists on holding the election as per the constitution, under the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.However, Election Commissioner Begum Rasheda Sultana stated that there is still room for dialogue.