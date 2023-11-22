Video
Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:41 AM
DCs, UNOs, Police, Ansar VDP demand addl funds  

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Staff Correspondent

DCs, UNOs, Police, Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) demanded additional funds to meet fuel expense and buying vehicles due to their role in resisting hartals, blockades and carrying out election duty.

Finance Division officials said that they were scrutinising the proposals.

They said that despite the directive to reduce 20 per cent allocation for petrol, oil, and lubricants in the budget for the current fiscal year in keeping with  financial crisis, the Ministry of Public Administration has sought an additional allocation of Tk10 crore to meet the expenses of election duty at the field level, as demanded by  DCs and UNOs.

According to the Finance Division, in the current fiscal year, Tk35 crore was allotted for petrol, oil, and lubricants for government transports at district level and Tk15 crore for government transports at upazila level.

In a letter, Masudul Hasan, Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, said, "The field administration plays a very important role in holding election. For this, transport is most useful to  keep the field administration dynamic."

"Adequate provision of both vehicles and fuel is essential to maintain uninterrupted transport services," he added.

He wrote that for the proper carrying out of general election duty, it was necessary to increase the budget at district and upazila levels to purchase additional petrol, oil and lubricants.

As a result, there will be additional expenditure on fuel. In this context, a further additional allocation of Tk10 crore is needed for the district and upazila administration until next June, it said.

Officials at the Finance Division said that for election-related use, the Police want to buy 28 double-cabin pick-up vehicles.

 Police had previously proposed purchasing 90 double-cabin pick-up vehicles, of which the Ministry of Finance approved 28.

A proposal has now been sent to the Ministry of Finance to provide an emergency basis exemption of Tk15.40 crore for the purchase of these 28 vehicles by the police.

In the letter, it has been stated that these vehicles will be procured directly from Pragoti Industries Limited. The cost of each vehicle will be Tk55 lakh.

Police Headquarters has stated that in light of the urgent need for maintaining law and order during the ongoing operational activities of the police and the upcoming national parliamentary elections, 28 double-cabin pickup trucks need to be urgently purchased.

Bangladesh Ansar and VDP has sent a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance, demanding additional fund for deploying Ansar VDP in various areas during the ongoing political unrest.

The letter states that 10,000 regular personnel of the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP are being mobilised to assist the local law enforcement agencies at important locations such as railway stations, bus terminals, launch terminals, and other significant places.

"The daily expenses, miscellaneous costs, and transportation of these members are incurring an expenditure of Tk1.28 crore every two days," the letter added.




