BD criticizes UN's comments on its HR situation

Responding to the OHCHR's 14 November Press Release, the government raised questions about the motive and content of the observations made by three UN Special Rapporteurs.In the response letter to the UN, it stated, "It seems that the SRs were influenced by a desire to malign the government with false and fabricated information on the human rights situation of the country."The government expressed concerns about the SRs issuing a statement only on Bangladesh, ignoring improvements appreciated by the majority of participating delegations in the recent Universal Periodic Review (UPR) session.In the recently concluded session of the Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) in November 2023, fourteen states underwent examination. Notably, the SRs issued a statement exclusively on Bangladesh, choosing to remain silent on innumerable improvements appreciated by the majority of participating delegations in this peer review.The government's response contends that this selective focus by the SRs dishonored their UN credentials and accuses them of misusing the media center of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to propagate personal and biased views to a wider audience.The Government of Bangladesh has taken note of a press release published by the OHCHR on November 14, 2023, on its website titled "UN Experts urge Bangladesh to seize Human Rights Council review as an opportunity to address deteriorating human rights situation." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has characterized these "one-sided observations" as appearing ill-intentioned, particularly in the context of the government's active engagement with them.The press release compels the government to raise question about the motive and content of the observations made by three UN Special Rapporteurs (SRs) namely Ms Irene Khan, SR on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, Mr Clement NyaletsossiVoule, SR on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, and Ms Mary Lawlor, SR on the situation of human rights defenders," it said.The timing of the press note containing the remarks of the SRs, as well as their possible intentions, is intriguing. They issued their remarks on the human rights situation in the country just after the conclusion of Bangladesh's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on November 13, 2023. During the UPR, an overwhelming majority of countries appreciated the legislative, policy, and institutional initiatives undertaken by Bangladesh to advance the enjoyment of human rights.Bangladesh has been acknowledged for its key legislative, policy, and institutional initiatives aimed at advancing the enjoyment of human rights by its people, as reflected in the recommendations made during the recent Universal Periodic Review (UPR) session.The content of the press note of the SRs is largely allegations against the Government on the human rights situation of Bangladesh particularly on the current labour unrest, political violence, and other individual cases such as those of Prof. Mohammad Yunus, Adilur Rahman Khan and Rozina Islam, it said.'Bangladesh is a sovereign country where rule of law prevails. Accordingly, the three cases are being dealt with by law courts of the independent judiciary where the Government has no scope of intervention. Specifically, regarding the case of Prof Muhammad Yunus, it needs mentioning that the case against Dr Yunus is of depriving the workers of a company owned by him of their rightful share of profit. So it is surprising that the SRs are talking of the Government violating human rights when Government is actually protecting labour and human rights.Moreover, in the UPR session, while reiterating the government's steadfast commitment to promote and protect human rights in the country, most of the issues raised by the SRs were clarified by the Bangladesh delegation. Emphasizing that implementation of human rights agenda is a work in progress,' it said.Bangladesh also assured the Human Rights Council that it would continue making efforts to implement the recommendations made by different countries. Therefore, the government fails to understand what necessitated the issuance of such remarks by the SRs so hurriedly without allowing the Government any time to reflect on the recommendations made during the UPR, it reads.The government finds the conduct of the SRs totally incongruent with their respective mandates and selective. The SRs are the part of the special procedures of the Human Rights Council who act independently, it said.However, it is expected that they would use their mandate to report and advise on human rights to support governments in realizing their human rights goals. The government of Bangladesh expects the SRs to remain neutral and objective in carrying out their mandates as per the code of conduct. Regrettably, this was not the case with the SRs who came up with such negative observations totally denying the sincere will and efforts of Bangladesh Government to improve its human rights situation.The government of Bangladesh has welcomed the recommendations made by the Member States of UN during the UPR in a constructive spirit. The SRs have in a way undermined the recommendations and observations of the Member States by making negative assessment of the same issues instantly after the UPR, it added."They went to the length of urging the Human Rights Council and the international community to press upon Bangladesh the urgency and importance of ensuring a safe, open, and conducive environment for free and fair elections." This move aimed to occupy a higher moral pedestal over Member States and to influence the adoption of the report of the Working Group."Their urging of the international community goes far beyond their call of duty. One of the three SRs is from Bangladesh and has recently shown an unprecedented level of enthusiasm in making critical observations, while maintaining relative silence on other countries. By being so partial, biased, subjective, and disproportionately focused, the SRs run the risk of losing their credibility and acceptance," it reads.The government of Bangladesh would like to underline the importance it attaches to the role of special procedure mandate holders towards a well-functioning human rights mechanism. While it hopes that the SRs remain faithful to their mandates, it expects the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to provide support to them to objectively fulfill their mandates and to remain careful not to be used as a platform for their subjective pronouncements.