Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:41 AM
Dhaka to seek clarification of Blinken's comment on Kalpona

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Diplomatic Correspondent

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam stated on Tuesday that the government would seek clarification from the United States in the next meeting over Secretary of State Antony Blinken's comment on garment worker Kalpona Akter.

He mentioned that Bangladesh is always open to any US initiative and appreciated the appointment of a labour attaché at the US embassy in Dhaka.

The Minister expressed that there is nothing to worry about for Bangladesh's garment industry, asserting that the US does not get such an opportunity to engage with any other countries that compete with Bangladesh in the RMG sector.

Responding to a question about Blinken's comment on Kalpona Akter during a meeting with the Commonwealth pre-election assessment team, the State Minister provided details about Akter's history, mentioning her arrest in Bangladesh in 2010 and detention in New York while protesting after the Rana Plaza building collapse.

In the next discussion, we will discuss it. We will seek clarification, he said adding, "We want to be there for people like Kalpona Akter, a Bangladeshi garment worker and activist, who says that she is alive today because the US embassy advocated on her behalf."

The State Minister suggested that journalists ask Akter directly whether she conveyed her concerns to the US. "She didn't say it (life threat) to us," he added.

Regarding the Presidential Memorandum, the State Minister clarified that it was not Bangladesh-specific but a global initiative.



