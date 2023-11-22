Jannatul named in BBC's 100 Women 2023

Bangladesh's Jannatul Ferdous, a burn survivor, has been included in BBC's list of the 100 most powerful and inspirational women from around the world in 2023.BBC on Tuesday revealed the list which includes attorney and former US First Lady Michelle Obama, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Ballon d'Or-winning footballer Aitana Bonmat�, AI expert Timnit Gebru, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, Hollywood star America Ferrera and beauty mogul Huda Kattan.In a year where extreme heat, wildfires, floods and other natural disasters have been dominating headlines, the list also highlights women who have been working to help their communities tackle climate change and take action to adjust to its impacts.The list includes 28 Climate Pioneers, named ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28 in Dubai next month. �BSS