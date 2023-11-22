Israeli strike kills two reporters, third person in Lebanon

BEIRUT, Nov 21: An Israeli strike killed two journalists working for a Lebanese TV channel and a third person near the border with Israel on Tuesday, Lebanese state media and the channel, Al Mayadeen, said.The deaths add to a toll of more than 50 journalists killed covering the war between Israel and Hamas and its spillover to other parts of the region since Oct. 7, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.Most of those have been killed in the Gaza Strip, which Israel bombarded and invaded after Palestinian militant group Hamas waged a deadly assault against Israelis.Violence along Lebanon's border with Israel broke out after Hamas's Oct. 7 attack. Israel and Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah - a Hamas ally - have fired rockets at each other in fighting that has steadily escalated.Al Mayadeen said the Israeli strike on Tuesday near the town of Tir Harfa, about a mile from the Israeli frontier, had deliberately targeted the TV crew because the channel was known to be pro-Palestinian and pro-Iran's regional military alliance.Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement that the strike was an Israeli attempt to silence the media, adding there were "no limits to Israeli crimes". Israel's military said it was "aware of a claim regarding journalists ... who were killed as a result of (Israeli army) fire."This is an area with active hostilities, where exchanges of fire occur. Presence in the area is dangerous," it said. �Reuters