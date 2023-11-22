Wetland for 20 years now lush green cropland

The five-year 'Cumilla-Chandpur-Brahmanbaria Irrigation Development Project' of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), which is being implemented at a cost of Tk 365.46 crore, has brought smile to the faces of the people of 34 upazilas of three districts.The project, which will be completed by 2024, will help around 1.21 lakh farmers to save their crops on 26,939 hectares of land. As a result, around 1.35 lakh tonnes of additional food grains would be produced every year in the project area, according to the project authority and the beneficiary farmers.As the farmers are already getting the benefit of the project, farmers of Rajapur union under Burichang upazila in Cumilla district are now getting hopes of living a peaceful life by growing three crops round the year on their lands, which were under water since the last 20 years. Due to the water-logging they couldn't grow any crop properly for the last 20 years.After dredging a canal in 34 upazilas of Cumilla, Brahmanbaria and Chandpur, around 27,000 acres of lands have now become cultivable and the local farmers have started getting the benefit. Growing around 134,695 tonnes of food grains on the land, the misery and deprivation in the lives of the farmers are a thing of the past.While talking to this correspondent recently, Atiqul Islam, a local farmer, said, "Water logging was a curse in our lives. Two years ago, there was waist-deep water with weeds almost all year round. Farmers were not able to till the land. No one could grow Aush paddy on the land. Only Boro could be cultivated by clearing the garbage. For this, the workers had to pay an extra Tk 4,000 to Tk 6,000 per bigha. We got rid of that curse. The water logging has been removed by digging the BADC canal. Paddy is now grown on a large area of land."In 2019, BADC under the Agriculture Ministry, had undertaken up the 'Cumilla-Chandpur-Brahmanbaria Irrigation Development Project' for a period of five years at a cost of Tk 365.46 crore. The project will be continued in 34 upazilas until 2024.According to BADC officials, the main activities of the project include re-excavation of canals, construction of crop protection embankments, construction of underground drainage pipelines with infrastructure for de-watering, installation of electric low lift pumps (LLPs), installation of solar powered LLPs, construction of underground irrigation channels, construction of irrigation infrastructure, installation of water efficient sprinklers and demonstration plots of deep irrigation systems and providing necessary training to farmers.About 600km of canals have already been re-excavated in the project area. With this, about 21,500 hectares of land has been irrigated and 27,800 hectares of land has been brought under cent percent cultivation by removing water logging. Embankments of the canal are being used as roads. Not only this, fish farming and poultry farming are going on in the canal while vegetables are being grown on the banks.Abdul Haque owned three acres of land in Paterjala, a vast agricultural field at Burichang in Cumilla. Five years ago, he had cultivated paddy on this land. The crops submerged under water and were damaged.Not only Abdul Haque, more than 12,000 hectares of land of 5,000 farmers had remained submerged for 20 years. A large part of Sadar, Bakshimul, Sholnal and Rajapur unions of Burichang upazila were suffering from the vagaries of Payater Khal (canal).The Payater canal, a tributary of Ghunghur and Pagli rivers, was in crisis due to illegal encroachment and construction of unplanned structures on its shore. There was no drainage system to remove the logged water. As a result, sometimes there was water logging while sometimes there was a lack of irrigation.There were a lot of weeds, which are known as a poison for the farmers. The Payater canal has now return back to life. Under the project, BADC took the initiative to re-excavate 25km of the canal by the beginning of 2021. That is why now there is a golden glow of Aush. A sweet aroma wafts through the air and leaves rustle in the air. The farmers are busy in harvesting their hard-grown paddy. At the same time, some people are busy in fishing in the river. At least 30,000 tonnes of crops are grown on these once unproductive land in one season.Not only Payater Khal, some 26,939 hectares of land in Cumilla, Brahmanbaria and Chandpur have been brought under irrigation facilities.According to the Ministry of Agriculture, 617km of dead canals have been dug. Around 40km of crop protection embankment and 19km of underground drainage pipe have been constructed. Around 412km of underground irrigation channels have been constructed.Besides, 30 solar water tanks, 114 electric LLPs and 50 submersible pumps have been installed. With this, 134,695 tonnes of additional food grains are being produced every year in the project area, benefiting 120,790 farmers, the BADC claimed.About 3,000 farmers of 2 upazilas have been benefited by the excavation of Kazipara canal in Chandina and Kanail canal in Chauddagram upazila of Cumilla. On the other hand, thousands of farmers have returned to the fields due to construction of 'Padua Crop Protection Dam in Daudkandi.'The connectivity of three villages has been improved due to the dam. The people of the area don't have to ride the boat anymore.The farmers of Daudkandi's Bara Harina Ramayetkandi said the people of several villages have been freed from the curse of littering and water logging due to underground drainage pipes.The 1.5km Sundari canal of Meghdair village in Palakhal union of Chandpur's Kachua upazila was filled with silt and mud as it had not been excavated for 50 years. As a result, about 400 acres of agricultural land in the area was submerged in rainwater.The renovation of the canal has brought smiles on the faces of the local farmers. They are now waiting for the right crop at the right time, they said.Due to the newly-build drainage system, farmers Satpara area of Akhaura upazila of Brahmanbaria will now be able to irrigate in their 100 bighas of land by taking water from other places.According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), around 151,886 hectares of land was under cultivation in the three districts. Due to canal excavation and irrigation facilities, the area of cultivation has now increased to 178,825 hectares. About 22 lakh tonnes of grain was produced in the three districts earlier. Now, additional 134,695 tonnes of grain would be included in the production.Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture Research (BINA) Cumilla Sub-Centre's Chief Scientific Officer Dr Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman said, "Earlier, Aush paddy was not grown earlier in the area due to water logging. Now we are cultivating Bina-19 and Bina-21 in the lands and getting good results."Project Director of Cumilla-Chandpur-Brahmanbaria Irrigation Development Project Mizanur Rahman, also Superintending Engineer of BADC's Cumilla (small irrigation) circle, told this correspondent that it is urgent to ensure the canals flow by dredging to increase availability of surface irrigation water. The overall situation of the canals, swamps, bridges and culverts in three districts were surveyed in 2020 and the places of water logging was identified. Necessary measures are taken accordingly and crops yield have tripled. These lands will play a role in tackling the food shortage in the country as a whole."Talking to this correspondent, Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque said, "I have seen the glitter of golden crops in the once waterlogged fields of Cumilla, Chandpur and Brahmanbaria. The project in Cumilla can be a model for the whole country.Due to the decrease in rainfall, the water level of the rivers has also decreased. The beds of many rivers have been filled up due to siltation. The excavation of the canal will eliminate water logging, while the water can be used for irrigation in the dry season. It will further encourage the farmers of the region to grow crops."Under the project, a beautiful training center was also built in Matlab Dakshin upazila of Chandpur on November 5 last.