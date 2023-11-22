Video
AL ‘cadres’ behind arson attacks: Rizvi

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday alleged that the ruling party cadres were indulging in arson attacks and various subversive activities to malign the opposition's ongoing movement.

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, he called upon the opposition leaders and workers to peacefully observe the nationwide 48-hour blockade that will be enforced at 6 am on Wednesday in protest against the national election schedule.   

"The criminals belonging to Awami League are indulging in anarchy every day with the evil aim of establishing a reign of terror across the country under the patronage of the state. They've continued setting fire to public transport while law enforcers have been playing the role of silent spectators," he said.

The BNP leader said the perpetrators of arson violence can easily run away from the scene after carrying out the incidents in the presence of law enforcement agencies or near police check posts.

"The deliberate inaction of the law enforcement agencies to prevent these arson attacks or to arrest the real culprits proves that the evil forces in power are involved in the ongoing subversive activities across the country," he said.

Rizvi said there is a good reason to believe that the 'cadres' of Awami League and the police personnel subservient to them are setting fire to vehicles with an ulterior motive.

He said several video footages went viral on social media and the statements of the drivers or the assistants of burnt vehicles clearly manifested how police or ruling party workers are responsible for arson attacks.    �UNB




