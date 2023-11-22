SC extends HC order sentencing Judge Sohel Rana till Dec 5

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till December 5 its chamber judge's order that stayed a High Court verdict, which sentenced Cumilla's former chief judicial magistrate Md Sohel Rana to one month's imprisonment in connection with a contempt of court charge.A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order following an appeal filed by Sohel, who has been attached to the Law Ministry as an additional district and sessions judge, challenging the HC judgement.The apex court also set December 5 for further hearing of the appeal.On October 12, the HC sentenced Sohel to one month's jail and fined him Tk 5,000 for committing contempt of court by ignoring its stay order on the trial of a criminal case.The criminal case was filed by the government with Cumilla Model Police Station on March 27 in 2017 against one Mamun Chowdhury and his wife Ria Aktar under the Bangladesh Telecommu-nication Act-2001 after allegedly recovering some Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) equipment from them.Mamun and Ria filed a petition with the HC challenging the proceedings of the case.