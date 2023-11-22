Recruitment test for assistant teachers of govt primary schools on Dec 8

The first phase of the government primary school assistant teacher recruitment test, 2023 will be held on December 8.
The decision over the recruitment test was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting, chaired by State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain, held at the secretariat on Tuesday.
The recruitment test will be held at 535 centres under 18 districts in Rangpur, Barishal and Sylhet division (first phase). �UNB
