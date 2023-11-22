Video
Dengue: 8 dead, 1,084 hospitalised in 24hrs

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,562 this year.

During the period, 1,084 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 4,462 dengue patients, including 1128 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 3, 03,536 dengue cases and 2, 97,512 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.     �UNB




