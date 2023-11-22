JU to hold freshers’ classes virtually due to accommodation crisis

Jahangirnagar University is faced with an acute accommodation crisis that the university authorities decided to launch freshers' classes virtually due to the crisis.The newly-admitted students under the 2022-23 academic session will attend their very first class on November 30 virtually instead of in person.The decision was taken in a meeting of the Central Admission Test Management Committee under the chairmanship of JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam on Tuesday morning.Confirming the matter, Syed Mohammad Ali Reza, Deputy Registrar (Academic) and Member Secretary of the Central Admission Management Committee said, "The university administration is moving towards the goal of ensuring full accommodation by abolishing the 'Ganoroom' culture. But the opening of new halls is being delayed due to delayed manpower recruitment through outsourcing."