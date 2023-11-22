Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JU to hold freshers’ classes virtually due to accommodation crisis

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
JU Correspondent

Jahangirnagar University is faced with an acute accommodation crisis that the university authorities decided to launch freshers' classes virtually due to the crisis.

The newly-admitted students under the 2022-23 academic session will attend their very first class on November 30 virtually instead of in person.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Central Admission Test Management Committee under the chairmanship of JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam on Tuesday morning.

Confirming the matter, Syed Mohammad Ali Reza, Deputy Registrar (Academic) and Member Secretary of the Central Admission Management Committee said, "The university administration is moving towards the goal of ensuring full accommodation by abolishing the 'Ganoroom' culture. But the opening of new halls is being delayed due to delayed manpower recruitment through outsourcing."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


21 crude bombs recovered from Benapole
10 DU students get Japan NEF Scholarship
2 get life term for raping mother, daughter in Habiganj
Recruitment test for assistant teachers of govt primary schools on Dec 8
Dengue: 8 dead, 1,084 hospitalised in 24hrs
Action being taken against those who spread rumours abroad: Hasan
JU to hold freshers’ classes virtually due to accommodation crisis
Creating a river-conscious generation stressed to save rivers


Latest News
South African parliament votes in favour of closing Israel embassy, cutting diplomatic ties
TIB calls for reviewing minimum wage for garment workers
JaPa earns Tk 3.53cr selling 1,179 nomination forms in 2 days
AL committing arson terrorism under patronisation of law enforcing agencies: Rizvi
Stampede kills 37 during army recruitment in Congo capital
200 patients evacuated from Gaza's Indonesian hospital
19 Bangladeshi enterprises participating in “Global Sourcing Expo Melbourne 2023”
Latest Release: Love, Laughter, and South Indian Charm
Child drowns in Jhalakathi pond
Bus set on fire at Jatrabari, one injured
Most Read News
2 crude bombs hurled at Mirza Abbas's Shahjahanpur residence
Man held with firearms in Patuakhali
President, PM pay tributes to armed forces martyrs
BNP must not damage our democracy any further
Prospects and challenges for biofuel production in Bangladesh
BNP chairperson's advisor Habibur Rahman Habib arrested
Dhaka's train services with northern parts snapped
Rohingya return uncertain as fresh conflicts erupt in Rakhine
Hamas leader says 'close to reaching' truce deal in Israel-Hamas war
US condemns violence against RMG workers in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft