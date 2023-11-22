Creating a river-conscious generation stressed to save rivers

RANGPUR, Nov 21: Educationists and experts at a seminar on Tuesday called for creating a river-conscious generation to save the rivers that are lifelines for the economy, environment, ecosystems and national heritage.They made the call at the school-level river awareness raising seminar organised by the Riverine People, a river rights-based organisation, at Rangpur Police Lines School and College auditorium here in the city.Organizer of the Riverine People and teacher of the Department of Bengali of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) Khairul Islam presided over the event participated by a number of teachers and students of the institution.Principal of Police Lines School and College Professor Dr K M Jalal Uddin Akbar attended the seminar as chief guest.Director of the Riverine People and Professor of Department of Bengali of BRUR Professor Dr Tuhin Wadud addressed the event as keynote speaker.Vice Principal of Rangpur Police Lines School and College Md Manjurul Islam and Assistant Teacher Md Mossarraf Hossain also spoke.Khairul Islam narrated the present miserable situation of many rivers and stressed on keeping the rivers alive and pollution-free round the year terming the rivers as lifelines for the economy, ecology, environment, bio- diversity and heritage."The students should start their efforts from their school and college life to save the rivers," he said.Professor Dr Tuhin Wadud said, "We all have a responsibility to protect the rivers. If the rivers do not survive, we will not be able to leave any habitable Bangladesh for the next generations."He put importance on saving all rivers from extinction and encroachment and taking necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted water flow round the year to improve the environment and national economy. �BSS