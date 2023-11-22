Chiefs of three services call on President

Chief of three services on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin in the evening at Bangabhaban on the occasion of Armed Forces Day.President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said that during the meeting, the Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force briefed the President about the activities of their respective forces along with the programs undertaken on the occasion of Armed Forces Day.President Shahabuddin congratulated the members of the armed forces on the occasion of the day.Highlighting the glorious role of the armed forces in the Liberation War, the president said that the members of the armed forces are playing an important role in building the country and establishing peace in the international arena.President Shahabuddin hoped that the armed forces will continue their effort to protect the sovereignty as well as develop the country for any need.Secretaries concerned to the president were also present during the meeting.Earlier, President Shahabuddin paid tribute to the martyred members of Bangladesh Armed Forces.The president, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, paid homage by placing a wreath at the Shikha Anirban (eternal flame) in Dhaka Cantonment Tuesday morning. �UNB