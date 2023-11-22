Stop extortion using elephants

Dear SirExtortion using elephants has become a concerning issue in Bangladesh, particularly in recent years. This practice involves mahouts, the handlers of these gentle giants, utilizing their imposing presence to coerce shopkeepers, motorists, and pedestrians into handing over money. The modus operandi typically involves the elephant halting in front of a target and extending its trunk, signaling a demand for payment. If the demanded amount is not provided, the elephant may engage in intimidating behaviors, such as blocking traffic or trumpeting loudly. This form of extortion has far-reaching consequences, causing financial hardship for those subjected to it and perpetuating a culture of fear and intimidation. It also raises concerns about the welfare of the elephants, who are being exploited for personal gain.Addressing this issue requires a multi-pronged approach, like Stricter enforcement of existing laws against extortion and animal cruelty. Public awareness campaigns to educate the public about their rights and how to report such incidents. Support for organizations working to protect elephants and promote their ethical treatment.Enacting stricter penalties for those involved in elephant extortion and providing alternative livelihood opportunities for mahouts could further deter this practice. Ultimately, eradicating this issue hinges on fostering a society that values both human dignity and animal welfare.Razin Hassan RazStudent, Northern University of Business and Technology Khulna.