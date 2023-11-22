New concerns over our RMG industry

Confusion and concerns are reigning over our ready-made garment industry after the US president Joe Biden last week signed a memorandum in which the US government is weighing up a set of measures to protect rights of workers worldwide.Soon after the Memorandum on "Advancing Worker Empowerment, Rights and High Labor Standards Globally" was announced, the US pointed to the on-going situation in our garment sector, condemning the violence against workers.As per the memorandum, the US will consider appropriate responses to international anti-worker and anti-union harassment from government, private and extralegal actors, including the use of spurious lawsuits and violence. The US government will also mobilize the full scale of diplomatic and assistance tools and, as appropriate, financial sanctions, trade penalties, visa restrictions and other actions to safeguard workers.US Department of State Spokesperson Mathew Miller in a regular media briefing in Washington made it clear on Tuesday that the US was against the minimum wage set by the Bangladesh government for the garment workers as well as the criminalization of legitimate worker and trade union activities.Dissatisfied by a 56 percent wage hike to Tk 12,500 a month, Bangladesh's RMG workers have been demanding for a minimum wage spike of Tk 23,000 considering the fact of high inflation which has already increased prices of almost all essential commodities.But there is a disparity between government fixed wage and the recommended living wage-estimated at around Taka 51,000 by the Asia Floor Wage Alliance and Taka 33,368 by the Bangladesh Institute for Labour Studies. This gap has already been pointed out by the Amnesty International raising voice over the use of force during agitation of RMG workers.As a result of protests, at least four RMG workers have lost their lives and many factories been vandalized that had impelled owners to close over 130 units in Ashulia and Savar Industrial areas. To de-escalate the protests, over 100 workers have been arrested and at least 23,000 sued in around 60 cases.The latest US warnings came amid on-going tensions between the US and the Awami League government over the upcoming election which is scheduled to take place on January 7. This is because the US new visa policy has been hanging over Bangladeshi individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in the country.What is more worrying is that if any US restrictions to be imposed on our garment industry it would be a disaster for our entire economy as Bangladesh largely relies on readymade garment exports. Soon after the Covid-19 pandemic, our RMG exports have just rebounded. During the fiscal year 2021-2022, the export value of our garments reached an estimated $31.46 billion from $27.95 billion in the previous year.We would like to urge our government to seriously concentrate on RMG workers' rights and desist from using force on their peaceful protests and thrash out differences with workers through negotiations.