Complexities in promotion of police personnel

This is just portraying a subject through a fictional character. Shahadat and Hasan Imam live in the same area and are both good friends. They are always by each other's side even in danger. Shahadat joined the police, and in 2012 was promoted to Grade 9th as Inspector. On the other hand, at the same time, Hasan Imam was appointed to a 10th grade position in the Ministry of Public Administration.After 11 years, Hasan Imam was promoted to 6th Grade but his friend Shahadat Hossain remained as an officer of 9th Grade. He did not get any promotion even in 11 years. Due to the lack of departmental promotion, the two friends are also noticing a wide gap in their social status. This is just one incident, thousands of other police officers are in the same situation. Many are not getting any kind of promotion even after serving for 15 years.Recently, some issues of police officers working at the field level have been discussed. Although these claims or dissatisfaction are long-standing, earlier in 2012 after many demands by the police officers, the present government promoted the post of Inspector of Police from Class 2nd to Class 1st, Non Cadre. Non-cadre (9th grade) officers under various government ministries are promoted to 6th grade. But in the case of police, Grade 9th officers remain in Grade 9th even after promotion. It is a kind of inequality. According to many police department officials, this is a form of deprivation.Recently, the Bangladesh Police Association met with the Minister of Home Affairs, and they demanded that two pips instead of one pips on the inspectors' dress be raised in addition to rank complications. Apart from this, it is also reported that there are peeps in the dress of SIs. Similarly, a change in the dress code of ASIs has also been sought. Inspectors and SIs are also said to be brought under PSC.Two points can be discussed in explaining the issue of rules in police promotion. The first thing is that according to the Bangladesh Police Service Regulation, there is a provision to appoint 33% of the post of Assistant Superintendent through promotion from the departmental posts i.e. Inspectors of Police. But still, there are less than 10% of recruitments are being appointed from this departmental quota. Candidates who have been working for a long time are discouraged by this. Secondly, According to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, during his rule, a circular was issued directing to halve the number of departmental police and BCS cadre police among the cadre police officers. That directive has not been implemented for 50 years. Where is the Obstacle in realizing Bangabandhu's dream of fulfilling 50% Inspector (9th grade) and 50% direct ASP (9th grade) for promotion to Additional Superintendent of Police (6th grade)? Where is the file of Bangabandhu's instructions and why is it ignored? These questions easily come to police officers.That circular or instructions are not being implemented and police corruption is not being stopped. As a result, 93% of departmental police officers retired without promotion. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, has fulfilled almost all the dreams of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman about the police. But why is it neglected?According to sources, currently, there are 1 lakh 99 thousand 528 non-cadre members in the police. There are 6 thousand 898 inspectors in the country. A large number of them are eligible for promotion to the post of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). A large number of 24,429 SIs and Sergeants are eligible for promotion to the rank of inspectors. Many of them are not getting promotions even after 15 to 20 years of service. But at the same time, those who have been working in other departments or ministries can move up in the ranks very easily. As a result, many concerned expressed the opinion that police officers are lagging professionally and socially.General Secretary of Bangladesh Police Association Mazharul Islam said, "We demanded to give sixth grade to police inspectors (inspectors) after 10 years. There is automatic grade change from badge after 10 years. Promotion to supernumerary posts if not promoted within 10 years. The same is proposed for Sub-Inspectors (SIs). Among them is the removal of the blue or red ribbon of the rank badge of the SI/Sergeant despite being a 2nd Class gazette officer. A demand has been made to the minister to list the promotion list and promote the constables gradually after passing the departmental examination once.Those concerned with the police department hope that they are in charge of the safety of the country's lives and property. So, regarding their hopes and demands, the relevant ministry will take care of this matter very quickly and come forward to address this silent dissatisfaction of the police.The writer is a communication professional