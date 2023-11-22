Video
Passengers should be acquainted to Metro Rail Act-2015

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Shilajit Kumar Roy

Legislative enactments, crafted with a purposeful intent, aim to achieve specific social or political objectives. One can discern the purpose of an enactment by delving into its preamble, where the roadmap to its goals is often laid out. In a similar vein, the Metro Rail Act of 2015 is aimed at facilitating the construction, operation, maintenance, and control of metro rail systems to provide fast and improved transportation services to the public at an affordable cost. With a reported daily ridership of around 1 lakh passengers since the launch of the Metro Rail from Uttara to Motijheel, the tracks of progress are set, but discipline is the ticket to a smoother journey. Therefore, it is essential for passengers to acquaint themselves with the key provisions outlined in the Act governing the concerned sector, as these directly influence their travel encounters.

Section 25 stipulates that in the unfortunate event of injury or death resulting from a metro rail accident, the licensee(a person licensed under this Act for the construction, maintenance, operation, and development of metro rail) bears the responsibility to provide compensation to the affected individual or his familyin accordance with the manner and amount specified by law.

According to section 26, the licensee is also responsible for facilitating the transfer of the injured individual to the nearest Medical Service Center or Hospital after dispensing first aid.If the licensee fails to offer medical treatment, the injured individual is entitled to receive treatment independently, with the licensee obliged to reimburse him according to prescribed rules.

Compensation to third parties: As per section 29, the compensatory claim extends to instances where damage occurs to individuals or facilities, other than metro rail and its passengers, as a result of a metro rail accident.

Unauthorized entrance into a restricted area: According to section 34, entering a restricted metrorail area without permission or remaining there disregarding requests to leave the same by the authorized personnel is deemed an offense. The individual in question may be found guilty and subject to imprisonment for a maximum of one year, or a fine not exceeding 5 lakhs, or both.

Jeopardizing the metro rail and passengers' safety: Engaging in any action that jeopardizes or has the potential to jeopardize the safety of metro rail and its passengers is considered an offense under section 35. The person liable may face imprisonment for up to five years, or a fine not exceeding 50 lakhs, or both.

Unauthorized sale of tickets: Section 36 deems the unauthorized sale of metro rail tickets or passes, or the distortion or forgery of such tickets or passes as an offense. Offenders may face imprisonment for a maximum of 10 years, or a fine of Tk. 1 crore, or both.

Obstruction and falsehoods: Under Section 38, hindering an inspector in the execution of duties or providing false or misleading information is deemed an offense. Offenders may face imprisonment for up to two years, a fine not exceeding 10 lakhs, or both.

Travelling without tickets: Traveling on the metro rail without a valid ticket or pass, exceeding the permitted distance, or attempting fare evasion is considered an offense under section 40. Offenders may face a fine of up to ten times the metro fare. Non-payment of the fine could lead to imprisonment for a maximum of six months.

Aiding and abetting offense: According to section 43, anyone who aids, orincites, or conspires in orchestrating an offense under this Act, leading to the commission of the said offense, shall be subject to the penalties specified for that particular offense.

Recurrence of crime: As per Section 44, if an individual previously convicted of an offense under this Act repeats the same offense, he will face a punishment twice the maximum penalty prescribed for that specific offense.

Familiarity with these provisions not only ensures the protection of commuters' rights but also enhances the safety and efficiency of the metro rail experience. Therefore, it is incumbent upon each party to foster a collective commitment to responsible travel and ensure that every commute becomes a seamless venture for all.

The author is a final-year student in Law Discipline at Khulna University




