Recognize education as basic right in our constitution

Education is the foundation of human development and way of achieving an equitable society. It is not only an essential human need but also a basic human right. In Bangladesh, education is not a fundamental right but recognized as a fundamental principle. It is a debatable matter that should education recognized as a fundamental right in constitution of Bangladesh or not.There are several international instruments like the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights (ICESCR 1966), the Convention on the Elimination of all forms Of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW 1979), and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC 1989) recognizes the right to education and emphasizes the fundamental nature of this right.To understand the importance of recognizing the right to education as a fundamental right in Bangladesh, it needs to distinguish between fundamental principles and fundamental rights. The fundamental principles of state policy have discussed in part II and fundamental rights enumerated in part III of the constitution. Fundamental principles refer the directives, guidelines and goals for formulating policies and actions of a state. These are made up based on social, economic and administrative perspective. They have no legal effect in our judiciary system. On the other side, fundamental rights are individual rights guaranteed by the constitution that can be legally enforced and protected. It means if fundamental rights violated then the court will protect that.In Article 17 of the constitution says that "The state shall adopt effective measures for the purpose of- (a) establishing a uniform, mass oriented and universal system of education and extending free and compulsory education to all children to such stage as may be determined by law; (b) relating education to the needs of society and producing properly trained and motivated citizens to serve those needs; (c) removing illiteracy within such time as may be determined by law." This Article emphasizes the importance of providing a unified, broadly appealing, and universal education system, including free and compulsory education for children. This part related to education talked in part II of the constitution which is a fundamental principle but not fundamental right. As it belongs to the category of fundamental principles of state policy and for that reason it is not legally enforceable.Apart from this, Bangladesh has made some other significant efforts and taken initiatives to improve its education system. Compulsory Primary Education Act of 1990 which made primary education free and compulsory, especially for girls in rural areas. The 1979 interim education policy aimed to raise literacy levels, reorganize the stages of education, and integrate various subjects, including vocational and technical education. The Financial Management Reform Program (FMRP) was introduced to improve financial transparency and accountability in education. On the other side, the 2003 Moniruzzaman Mia Committee advocated improving teacher qualifications, curriculum, and assessment systems. Furthermore, the National Education Policy 2010 emphasizes the importance of preschool education, expanding primary education to grade 8, and unifying the curriculum for different education sectors.There are several countries which have recognized education as a fundamental right in their constitutions, providing enforceable legal protections. In the constitution of India, Article 21A, makes education a fundamental right for children aged 6-14. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act of 2009 enforces this right, setting clear standards and obligations. On the other side, Malaysia recognizes education as a legally protected interest, ensuring that education is not just a policy principle but a legal right. Also, South Korea's constitution, Article 31 highlights the right to receive education and guarantees the autonomy of educational institutions.The need to move education from the basic principles of state policy to the fundamental rights section of the constitution of Bangladesh is an important step towards ensuring that the right to education can be applied judicially. By considering education as a fundamental right, individuals and governments can take legal action to protect the right to education. There are reasons like different resources, socio economic conditions and other aspects to send some right in the category of fundamental principle in previous time. The question arise that still have we enough resources and capability to make education as a fundamental right.Bangladesh has legal obligations to respect, protect, facilitate, and provide the right to education because of international conventions. These obligations encompass implementing measures and policies to ensure access, availability, adaptability, and acceptability of education. Recognizing education as a fundamental right will strengthen these obligations and make them legally enforceable.In a diverse educational landscape like Bangladesh, where many different streams of education coexist, recognizing education as a fundamental right will ensure equal opportunities for all students. Education is a powerful tool for human development. It promotes individual potential and respect for human rights. The right to education is an integral part of the broader concept of the right to development, as defined by the United Nations. Recognition of education as a fundamental right in Bangladesh is a step towards achieving human development goals.The shift from education as a fundamental principle to a fundamental right is an important step for Bangladesh. It aligns the country with international standards, its neighbors, and its own commitment to the sustainable development goals. Recognizing the right to education as a fundamental right is not just a legal issue, it is a commitment to justice, equality, and the general well-being of citizens. As Bangladesh moves forward, this change will play a vital role in realizing the full potential of its people and achieving national development goals.The writer is an LL. B student at World University of Bangladesh