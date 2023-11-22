Is our current education curriculum realistic?

In Aamir Khan's historical movie Three Idiots, his classic character Phungsung Wangdu was a scientist who sets up a school for children where children are taught a variety of funny things in addition to physical science where students at an early age apply science in a fun way. But the main thing is how easy it will be to implement this screen story in reality. Our current education curriculum can be considered much like that. In which an attempt has been made to give priority to physical knowledge as well as practical knowledge. This new model has been formulated to impart contemporary education which is quite different from the traditional curriculum.While teaching style, students' learning strategies will also change. However, researchers and experts can say how realistic such changes in the education system are. When introducing any new curriculum, the biggest challenge is to train teachers across the country according to the new curriculum. However, due to frequent changes in the education system and curriculum, teachers also have to adapt to new methods. Developing a new curriculum without fully preparing teachers can be counterproductive. The new curriculum will not have a grading system, in which case students will be informed of their status through the use of different icons. Apart from class, their postering quizzes, sports or assignments will be monitored and evaluated by teachers. In that case there will be no scope for traditional marking.Creative approach was introduced by inclusion of two subjects in the 2010 SSC examination. How effective the creative process was still debated. However, the creative method that was intended has been implemented! It can be said that it was not possible. Why not? Because there is a big difference between formulation and implementation! The literal meaning of creativity is to create or creative. Coming out of learning based on rote learning, reading and answering on your own was the key to the creative approach. Where there will be creativity in studies or exams. Undoubtedly, it was a good initiative, when the intention was to reduce the guide books in the market or the private teaching of teachers, but in reality it turned out to be the opposite! Students have to buy more guide books to understand creative questions or answers and more guide books are needed to understand creative questions and answers.Even more disparity was created in education. Naturally, a student in the city had the opportunity to get more benefits than the students in the village! In the name of creativity, students became more dependent on memorization! How to be creative in math or English is still a big question! So instead of being creative in all subjects, it would be more realistic to bring those subjects or chapters under the scope of creativity which can be learned creatively or answered creatively! Also at that time this creative method was started without adequate training of the teachers which was a big wrong decision. It was important to start this process by completing the training and skill development of all the teachers. As a result, teachers also had a big problem to adapt to this method.Dhaka University Admission Test three-four years ago only 2% students passed in English in one unit, Dhaka University admission test results of 'A', 'B' and 'C' units in 2018-19 undergraduate academic year show that the average of admission test in three units The pass rate is 12.67. In other words, 87.33 percent of the students could not get pass marks in this admission test. The then DU VC then said that due to the weakness of English students at the secondary and higher secondary level, the results of the entrance examination of that unit were disastrous. In other words, the improvement of the students by being creative was not possible at all. English mathematics or science is the old problem of our country's students, especially the students of Mofswal.Another big problem we have is the lack of coordination between different levels of education. Although there is a creative method in the higher secondary school that has been going on for a century, the higher education system is still going on in the same old way. In this way, students are getting the traditional education system by coming to the higher education institution after a similar education system up to the higher secondary level. In that case, these authorities should sit at the same table to keep secondary, higher secondary and honors masters degrees in the same system. When a student finishes high secondary education in the science department in a creative way, he does not have to follow the creative method when he wants to do honors in material chemistry or biological science, but he has to study again in the traditional way! So inconsistency is another big problem with this method!The use of electronic devices, especially mobiles, has been added to our education system amid Corona. Its influence is also evident in the current education system. However, two special precautions are necessary when using electronic devices. Especially electronic devices are creating disparity between urban-rural or rich-poor students. It is easy for the wealthy but not at all easy for the poor families in the village. So there is no doubt that the exclusion of the poorer sections from this benefit creates discrimination. And the other problem in using the device can be more serious. Due to the closure of schools and colleges during the Corona epidemic, as well as the closure of almost all areas of entertainment, these students were more focused on using the device. In particular, parents who are aware of being addicted to online games have been worried for a long time. In terms of device-based education system, it is also a matter of thinking how much it will be possible to get students out of device addiction.Many experts have expressed their views on the device addiction of students and its harmful aspects. In today's age where various dark sites can be seen very easily through mobile and internet bridging, young students can become addicted to additional devices as a threat! As the unknown is known by searching on Google, if minors learn to browse the net, there are some reasons for fear!According to the new curriculum, there will be no separate section till SSC as before. Science department will have one common science subject with three subjects of material chemistry and biology and three subjects of commerce will also have one common subject. There will be a Common Mathematics book with General Mathematics and Higher Mathematics. However, at the higher secondary level, there will be an opportunity to choose the department as before. In that case, since science and mathematics are less in class 9th and 10th than before, problems may arise in higher secondary.Those who are weak in science and mathematics should study these subjects a little more than before in ninth and tenth grade. We have to keep in mind that knowledge of the theoretical subject is also important for external application. To work in any branch of science, theoretical knowledge is essential. Our higher education such as Honors Master's in science disciplines is still taught both theoretically and practically. After completing Honors Masters, when you have to sit for the job exam, you have to study a lot based on rote knowledge. At the same time, along with basic Bengali numbers and English, one should have a sound understanding of the country and international relations. So it appears that primary secondary higher secondary graduation post graduation and subsequent job examination none of them have continuity with the other. One system up to higher secondary, another up to post-graduation and job preparation studies are quite different. So these things should be thought about. Because in secondary and higher secondary, by reducing the emphasis on creative or theoretical subjects, the method does not bring any benefit if the basic knowledge of that theoretical subject is used in preparation for the job! However, how long the GPA in secondary and higher secondary schools is increasing every year in the country, how long this system will last is also a matter of thought. Even with a cumulative GPA of five, many students have a basic weakness in English numeracy that has been highlighted in various electronic and print media at various times. Even they have no idea about Operation Short Light or tell the country's Independence Day on what date! The new curriculum should address these issues.Currently, the curriculum started in the form of piloting, but in the meantime, there is a negative reaction among the teachers, parents and the conscious community. Conscious circles have already spoken about the various mistakes of books printed in this curriculum. Conscious parents are also talking about various issues. But personally I think the new curriculum plan is up to date but I am skeptical about its implementation because the way education has become a business in our country, the way students are chasing private tutors from the field and wasting the good times of their lives, how effective will such a new system be? Things to watch Is it possible to prepare a book as the government has taken initiative? Or will teachers feel comfortable teaching students that way? Or will it be good for all levels of students?If there is no exam pressure, students will give time on the table? There may be many such questions. To become a doctor or to become an engineer, he must have theoretical knowledge and it is possible to apply the theoretical knowledge in practical or practical situations. Therefore, the government should have an open discussion with the teachers, parents and the conscious community, since they are the stake-holders at the field level, so these parents or the conscious community can say better what additions and subtractions are needed in the curriculum of the new system. It is necessary to think about how to include or exclude the important views that will emerge in the new curriculum. 