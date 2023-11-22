Three killed, 3 injured in road accidents

Three people including a minor boy were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Noakhali, Bandarban and Jhenidah, on Sunday.NOAKHALI: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.The accident took place on the Sonapur-Chairmanghat road in Char Jubli Union of the upazila at around 7:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Md Sabuj, 52, son of Siraj Molla, a resident of Harni Union in Hatiya Upazila of the district.The injured persons are: Abul Kashem, 45, of Bardewal Village under Hatiya Upazila in Noakhali; Md Rajib, 40, of Darka Village in Karimganj Upazila of Kishoreganj; and Anik Das, 42, of Rangamati.According to local sources, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw with passengers on its board was heading towards Sonapur of Sadar Upazila from Chairmanghat of Subarnachar Upazila in the district in the evening. On the way, a tractor coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw in Char Jabbar Fire Service Station area at around 7:30 pm, which left the driver of the auto-rickshaw and three of its passengers seriously injured.Fire Service personnel rescued the injured and took them to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital.Later on, Sabuj succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at around 9:30 pm while undergoing treatment.Being informed, police recovered the body.The law enforcers, however, seized the auto-rickshaw and the tractor, and brought those to Char Jabbar Police Station (PS).Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.BANDARBAN: A minor child was killed after being crushed by a tractor in Lama Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.The accident took place in Muslim Para Village under Aziznagar Union of the upazila at around 3 pm.The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 8, son of Abed Ali, a resident of that village. He was a second grader at Chambi Government Primary School.The deceased Abdullah's father Abed Ali said, "Today my son was at home, but his school's assistant teacher Mohsin called him.When Abdullah went to the school, teacher Mohsin beat him. After some time, I heard that my son was killed after being crushed by a tractor."Lama PS OC Shamim Sheikh said the driver could not be arrested, but the tractor was seized.JHENIDAH: A man was killed in an accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The deceased was identified as Sabuj Kazi, son of Dulu Kazi, a resident of Syedpur Village under Sujanagar Upazila in Pabna District. He was the driver of an excavator machine by profession.Police sources said Sabuj died on the spot in an accident while he along with his excavator was cutting soil at Five Star Brick Kiln in Uttar Kastasagra Village of Jhenidah Sadar Upazila.