16 houses burnt in Faridpur

FARIDPUR, Nov 21: At least 16 houses were gutted in a fire that broke out at a jute mill workers' colony at Kanaipur in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.The fire broke out at the colony around 6:15 pm in front of Karim Jute Mill at Malanga village and spread.On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 7:30 pm, said Subhas Baroi, station officer of Faridpur Fire Service and Civil Defence.The workers claimed that the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit.