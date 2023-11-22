16 houses burnt in Faridpur

FARIDPUR, Nov 21: At least 16 houses were gutted in a fire that broke out at a jute mill workers' colony at Kanaipur in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The fire broke out at the colony around 6:15 pm in front of Karim Jute Mill at Malanga village and spread.
On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 7:30 pm, said Subhas Baroi, station officer of Faridpur Fire Service and Civil Defence.
The workers claimed that the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit.
