1,000 rural women, schoolgirls get training on disaster preparedness

GAIBANDHA, Nov 21: Over 1,000 rural women and schoolgirls of disaster-prone areas in the district received training on disaster preparedness from a local voluntary organization from October 15 to November 16.The objective of the training was to reduce the loss of lives and save the assets from the damage during hazards caused by disasters.Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), a Gaibandha based voluntary organization, provided the training on the issues to the students of secondary level and women of disaster-prone areas under the Project for Capacity Development for Disaster Risk Reduction in Flood-prone Char Area of Bangladesh-2023 funded by Korean International cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Korean International Development Cooperation Center (KIDC).The experts on the issue conducted the training at different high schools including Kunderpara GUK Academy, GUK Junior High School, Kamarjani Merchants' High School and Kamarjani Merchants Girls' High School of Sadar Upazila in 24 batches.Participants received knowledge on emergency response to natural disasters. Besides, they were given training on gender-based violence, types of violence, remedies.Over the training, sleeping bag, light, rain court, bottles of water and various materials were provided to each of the trainees as first aid.