Man crushed under train at Parbatipur

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Nov 21: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.The accident took place in Lamb Hospital area on the Parbatipur-Dinajpur Railway Line of the upazila at around 5:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Sree Bhombal Ghega, 65, son of late Ramesh, a resident of Haripur Madhyapara Village under Chandipur Union in the upazila. He was an audibly impaired man.It was known that Bhombal went out of the house at around 5 am to go to a local market. On the way, the Dinajpur-bound Dolanchapa Express train hit him at around 5:30 pm, leaving the man dead on the spot.Sub-Inspector of Parbatipur Railway Police Station Sajid Hasan confirmed the incident.