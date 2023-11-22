Video
Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:38 AM
Home Countryside

Man crushed under train at Parbatipur

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Nov 21: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The accident took place in Lamb Hospital area on the Parbatipur-Dinajpur Railway Line of the upazila at around 5:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Sree Bhombal Ghega, 65, son of late Ramesh, a resident of Haripur Madhyapara Village under Chandipur Union in the upazila. He was an audibly impaired man.

It was known that Bhombal went out of the house at around 5 am to go to a local market. On the way, the Dinajpur-bound Dolanchapa Express train hit him at around 5:30 pm, leaving the man dead on the spot.

Sub-Inspector of Parbatipur Railway Police Station Sajid Hasan confirmed the incident.




