Living on water lily at Kaliganj!

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Nov 21: Water lily, locally called Shapla Ful, is becoming a popular vegetable item day by day in Kaliganj Upazila of the district.Along banks of beels (water body), some 100 families are collecting water lilies in different beels in the upazila. This time beels including Beel Belai and Bhatira Beel are full of water.According to field sources, beside fishermen, people living near banks of beels are passing busy days in plucking water lilies by boats from beel to beel. In quest of food, they are lifting water lilies for their survival.During the rainy season, the water lily brings blessings to them.Earlier, water lilies would bloom hugely in beels. But at present, these beels no longer store much water. That is why, the blooming of water lily has decreased.In the morning, water lily collectors go to beels. Their collected water lilies are sent to Dhaka.Carrying breakfast in the morning, Md Iqbal Hossain, 35, goes to Belai Beel. He is the eldest son in their family. So he has to maintain the family. After completing his education, he didn't get a good job.In the dry season, he cultivates crops on a small land piece, left by his father. And in the rainy season, he sells water lilies to manage family food.Like Iqbal, many others are running families by selling water lilies.Belai Beel bank dweller Md Sharatali, 65, said, he is used to do the job of deep tube-well installation and sells water lilies in the rainy season. This is his system of running his family. He continues water lily collection from 9 am to 5 pm. He can collect water lilies of Tk 1,000-3,000 per day.Another Md Azhar Molla, 45, said, "In the rainy season, we have no work at all. Then we can run somehow our families by selling water lilies. But the problem is that water lily is not available like before. With increasing population, water lily collectors are increasing."Md Zamir Uddin, 37, said, he has signed an agreement on water lily sale with a Dhaka's big trader. Every day he is sending 100 aati of water lilies to the trader, and he is getting a profit of Tk 500-600. But he gets it difficult to collect such volume of water lilies in a day.Fulrani Gomez, 57, of Joyramber Village at Boktarpur Union said, "My daughter resides in Dhaka. I have collected some water lilies for her. She likes water lilies very much."Upazila Agriculture Officer Farzana Taslim said, water lily does not need farming; it grows naturally, requiring no care and rearing."If we cannot keep our soil fertile, and free of insecticide, this gift (water lily) of the nature will disappear before our sight," she added.She further said, every year over 100 families collect about 100 tonnes of water lilies; water lilies are very nutritious vegetable; it contains huge quantity of minerals.Besides, water lily also contains sugar, calcium, protein, she said. That is why the water lily is becoming popular vegetable day by day, she added.Kaliganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Azizur Rahman said, in the rainy season, earnings of people in this area decrease mostly; then they start to dream with fishes and water lily in beels."But it is emergency to see whether seeds of our national flower are getting destroyed due to over collection of water lilies,' the UNO maintained.