Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, 7:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Harvesting of advance Aman paddy begins in Rajshahi

Published : Wednesday, 22 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent

Harvesting of advance Aman paddy begins in Rajshahi

Harvesting of advance Aman paddy begins in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 21: Harvesting of advance Aman paddy has begun at a limited scale in the district.

According to field sources, the Aman paddy cutting will begin in full swing in the Bengali month of Agrahayan in Barind region of Rajshahi.
 
With the start of the Aman harvesting, new year's molasses making is going on.

In the comparatively raised fields in Godagari, Charghat, Tanore, Bagmara, Mohanpur and other upazilas in Rajshahi, Aman harvesting has already begun.

A recent visit to Bagmara fields found a group of farmers going back homes carrying their cut paddies. "We have just started the cutting partially. With the beginning of Agrahayan, the cutting will go in full swing," they said.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Rajshahi, by early Agrahayan, the Aman cutting will begin in full swing in four districts, Rajshahi, Natore, Naogaon, and Chapainawabganj, under the Barind region.

This year Aman was cultivated on 83,177 hectares (ha) of land in Rajshahi against the target of 81,791 ha. The per hectre paddy production target has been fixed at 3.56 tonnes.

A farmer of Mundumala Village in Tanore Upazila Latib Sardar said, this year he has cultivated advance Aman on 15 bighas of land. He has already cut six/seven bighas.

A farmer in Godagari Upazila expressed his concern whether they will get fair prices of advance Aman.

A Tanoure Upazila farmer Sahidul Islam said, "We are cutting advance Aman. After few days, the cutting will start in full swing."

DAE's Deputy Director Mozdar Hossain said, on the first day of Agraharan, a new year celebration will be held. Farmers are taking preparation, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Rafiqul Islam Rafi wants to spread laughter in mechanical life
Md Najrul Haider: The Creator of Versatile kobita
Three killed, 3 injured in road accidents
16 houses burnt in Faridpur
1,000 rural women, schoolgirls get training on disaster preparedness
Man crushed under train at Parbatipur
Living on water lily at Kaliganj!
Harvesting of advance Aman paddy begins in Rajshahi


Latest News
South African parliament votes in favour of closing Israel embassy, cutting diplomatic ties
TIB calls for reviewing minimum wage for garment workers
JaPa earns Tk 3.53cr selling 1,179 nomination forms in 2 days
AL committing arson terrorism under patronisation of law enforcing agencies: Rizvi
Stampede kills 37 during army recruitment in Congo capital
200 patients evacuated from Gaza's Indonesian hospital
19 Bangladeshi enterprises participating in “Global Sourcing Expo Melbourne 2023”
Latest Release: Love, Laughter, and South Indian Charm
Child drowns in Jhalakathi pond
Bus set on fire at Jatrabari, one injured
Most Read News
2 crude bombs hurled at Mirza Abbas's Shahjahanpur residence
Man held with firearms in Patuakhali
President, PM pay tributes to armed forces martyrs
BNP must not damage our democracy any further
Prospects and challenges for biofuel production in Bangladesh
BNP chairperson's advisor Habibur Rahman Habib arrested
Dhaka's train services with northern parts snapped
Rohingya return uncertain as fresh conflicts erupt in Rakhine
Hamas leader says 'close to reaching' truce deal in Israel-Hamas war
US condemns violence against RMG workers in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft