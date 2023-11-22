Harvesting of advance Aman paddy begins in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 21: Harvesting of advance Aman paddy has begun at a limited scale in the district.According to field sources, the Aman paddy cutting will begin in full swing in the Bengali month of Agrahayan in Barind region of Rajshahi.With the start of the Aman harvesting, new year's molasses making is going on.In the comparatively raised fields in Godagari, Charghat, Tanore, Bagmara, Mohanpur and other upazilas in Rajshahi, Aman harvesting has already begun.A recent visit to Bagmara fields found a group of farmers going back homes carrying their cut paddies. "We have just started the cutting partially. With the beginning of Agrahayan, the cutting will go in full swing," they said.According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Rajshahi, by early Agrahayan, the Aman cutting will begin in full swing in four districts, Rajshahi, Natore, Naogaon, and Chapainawabganj, under the Barind region.This year Aman was cultivated on 83,177 hectares (ha) of land in Rajshahi against the target of 81,791 ha. The per hectre paddy production target has been fixed at 3.56 tonnes.A farmer of Mundumala Village in Tanore Upazila Latib Sardar said, this year he has cultivated advance Aman on 15 bighas of land. He has already cut six/seven bighas.A farmer in Godagari Upazila expressed his concern whether they will get fair prices of advance Aman.A Tanoure Upazila farmer Sahidul Islam said, "We are cutting advance Aman. After few days, the cutting will start in full swing."DAE's Deputy Director Mozdar Hossain said, on the first day of Agraharan, a new year celebration will be held. Farmers are taking preparation, he added.