Nine get life term in different cases

Separate courts sentenced nine people to life-term imprisonment in rape, murder, and drug cases in three districts- Habiganj, Pabna and Chattogram, recently.HABIGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced two youths to life-term imprisonment over gang rape of a girl and her mother in Chunarughat Upazila in the district on 2020.Habiganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Md Jahidul Haque pronounced the verdict in the afternoon.The court also fined them Tk 1, 00,000 each.The convicted are Shakil Ahmed, 22, and Salah Uddin, 24, both are residents of Jibdharchara village at Ranigaon union of the upazila.Another accused of the case, Harun Mia will be tried in another court as he is underage.According to the case statement, the convicted two along with another Harun Mia, forcibly violated a girl and her mother at around 8pm on October 2, 2020, and fled away.Later on, the victim filed a case with Chunarughat Police Station (PS) accusing three persons.On June 20, 2022, the investigation officer of the case pressed a charge-sheet before the court against them.After hearing 10 witnesses, the court delivered the verdict in presence of the convicted.PABNA: A court in the district on Monday sentenced six people to life-term imprisonment for killing a man over land dispute in Ishwardi Upazila in 2009.Judge of Pabna Special Judge Court Ahsan Tarek handed down the verdict at around 11:30 am in presence of the convicts.The condemned convicts are: Zia Shah and Mujibar Shah, sons of Yusuf Ali Shah, Shahjahan Shah, son of late Gedu Shah, Atu Shah, son of late Tafu Shah, Sentu Shah, son of Parsh Ullah Shah, and Yarul Shah, son of late Gafur Shah. All of them are residents of Babulchara Village in Ishwardi Upazila.According to the prosecution, the accused killed Sikandar Shah, son of Siddikur Rahman Shah of Babulchara Village, over a land dispute on September 29, 2009.The deceased's brother Jinnat Shah filed a murder case with Ishwardi PS on September 30 that year mentioning the names of 16 people.On January 4, 2011, police filed the charge-sheet to the court against 14 people after investigation.Of them, two accused died during the trial, and the court acquitted eight people as the charges brought against them could not be proved.Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Dewan Majnul Haque was present on the behalf of the state while Advocate Kazi Saidur Rahman fought for the accused.CHATTOGRAM: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2021.Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court-5 Judge Nargis Akter passed the verdict.The condemned convict is Akter Hossain, hails from Teknaf Upazila in Cox's Bazar District.According to the prosecution, on November 22 in 2021, a team of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) detained the drug trader Akter Hossain along with 5,110 pieces of contraband yaba tablets from Tiger-pass area under Khulshi PS in Chattogram.The then DNC official Tapan Kanti Sharma filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Khulshi PS against the accused on the same day.Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court on April 29 in 2021 while the court framed charges against him on July 27, 2021.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.